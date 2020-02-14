PROCTOR — Normally a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal at the end of a 31-point game would be a meaningless shot. Not this time. Proctor's Laci French's heave behind the arc at the end of her team's 63-32 victory over Mid-Vermont Christian on Saturday was drenched with meaning - a welcoming signpost near the end of a long, hard road.
French suffered a serious injury in a horrific collision at first base last spring in a softball game at West Rutland.
She missed all of last basketball season, got back on the field in soccer and then endured another injury costing her the rest of the soccer campaign, except for a ceremonial appearance at the end of the Phantoms' victory over Rivendell in the state championship game.
"It has been a journey for her, for sure," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said following Saturday's game.
"My arm is getting stronger," French said, minutes after swishing her trey.
"It's stressful. It (the shot) definitely meant a lot."
Mid-Vermont brought a 12-4 record into Almo Buggiani Gymnasium and Hughes was expecting a tough game.
But the Phantoms put it on ice early, taking a 35-16 lead into halftime.
They used balanced scoring with Allie Almond leading the way with 20 points on some deadly perimeter shooting. She had four 3-point field goals but she complemented that with a strong inside game, making a some athletic, twisting layups in heavy traffic. She also had four assists.
Lyndsey Elms added 17 points and many of her highlight moments came with her passing wizardry. She had six assists.
Maggie McKearin had 16 points and did an outstanding defensive job on Mid-Vermont's dangerous Hayley Goodwin.
"Maggie's defense on Goodwin set the tone," Hughes said.
"We all worked together," French said.
Goodwin led the Eagles with 11 points and Emma Foster added six.
"We still have some girls who are working on fundamentals," Mid-Vermont coach Chris Goodwin said.
"You could see that all of the Proctor players were really confident with the ball and playing with a purpose.
"When we get good pressure from a team, we don't handle it well."
The Phantoms are 14-2 and looking to maintain their No. 2 spot in the Division IV state standings. It was their six straight win and it ended a three-game winning streak for the Eagles.
Mid-Vermont Christian was doing its best to hang around in the second quarter but after Elms nailed a 3-pointer to bump the score to 27-14 everything fell in place for the Phantoms.
Almond connected on one of her 3s at the end of the third quarter to make the score 54-20.
Rachel Stuhlmueller added six points for the Phantoms and did a lot of the hard work down low against a Mid-Vermont team that boasts some pretty good height.
"We let Proctor dictate the game," coach Goodwin said. "We can't do that."
The Eagles have some tests down the stretch. They must face the Phantoms again and also play a solid Blue Mountain team that was in the state final game last season.
Hughes expects the Eagles to make some noise in the Division IV tournament.
"They are a talented team. We just played really well today. Everyone was looking for everyone else, It is what you hope for," the Proctor coach said.
