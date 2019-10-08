PITTSFORD — It looked as though West Rutland girls soccer coach Deanna Rodolfy’s warning about Long Trail being a team to watch out for was ringing true when the Mountain Lions played unbeaten Proctor to a scoreless standoff for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday at Taranovich Field.
Man, did that script ever get flipped. The Phantoms rode Maggie McKearin’s five-goal explosion to an 8-0 victory to go to 11-0.
Maybe it took the Phantoms extra time to throw it in gear because they had not played in 14 days.
“We knew there was going to be rust,” McKearin said.
But once Dez Traverse scored on a gorgeous line shot into the far corner from 20 yards away with 11:09 left in the first half, the floodgates opened. McKearin had the assist on that score.
McKearin scored 6:09 before the half, heading in freshman Jenna Davine’s corner kick.
Davine’s corner kick was a weapon all day, and has been for much of the season. She is incredibly consistent with them.
“I practice them a lot at practice. I always make sure that I get under the ball and I lean back,” Davine said.
The result is that she hangs them up right in front of the goal, giving her teammates a great opportunity to capitalize on them.
“Jenna’s kicks are never short,” McKearin said.
The Phantoms took a 4-0 lead into halftime. McKearin scored on a hard, low shot from 30 yards out that keeper Kailyn Skinner found too hot to handle.
The final goal of the half also came from McKearin. She carried it deep into the box after finding herself one-on-one with Skinner. McKearin kept her composure and ripped it into the net at precisely the right time. It came with 1:12 remaining.
McKearin’s work for the half was three goals and an assist and Traverse had a goal and an assist.
It didn’t take long for the Phantoms to find the net after the break. McKearin scored her fourth less than three minutes into the half.
She notched her fifth goal with 28:56 remaining with Katelyn Storey earning the assist.
Davine made it 7-0 with a high shot from 25 yards out and Catherine Cameron finished the scoring off her own corner kick with 11:45 remaining.
Rachel Stuhlmueller started in goal for the Phantoms and Angel Traverse played the final 22 minutes in the net. Stuhlmueller had little action but Traverse was active, corralling a couple of balls while sliding near the edge of the box.
The Phantoms’ star defender, Allie Almond, was back in action after a lengthy hiatus from an injury. She was in obvious pain but gutted it out.
Nobody unloaded more shots than Proctor’s Maddie Flanders but she shot into tough luck all day.
She will get more opportunities on Saturday when the Phantoms host rival West Rutland for homecoming.
“We’re ready,” McKearin said.
“We hadn’t played a game in two weeks. It has been a strange schedule. We had five games in 11 days and then did not have a game for 14 days,” Proctor coach Scott French said.
“I am proud of the girls for the way they stepped up today and I am glad we got to play a lot of players.”
The Phantoms have two tough tests in a row with West Rutland coming to town on Saturday before facing Arlington on Tuesday — West Rutland is 9-1 and ranked No. 2 behind the Phantoms and 6-5 Arlington is No. 5 in Division IV.
“We played well for 30 minutes,” Long Trail coach Kevin Murphy said. “But then we started to fall back on our heels.”
As bad as the day was for the Mountain Lions, they nearly grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes when Molly Sanderson touched off a hard shot that went just wide of the far post.
“We made sure that Molly Sanderson didn’t have a free run to the goal,” French said. “If she has a free run to the goal, she’ll find it.”
