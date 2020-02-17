PROCTOR — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team couldn't find an answer to stopping Proctor on Monday night, falling to the Phantoms 58-10.
MSJ opened its first 10 possessions of the game with six turnovers and four missed shots due to Proctor's physical full-court press defense that forced perimeter shots and risky passes.
Mounties coach Bill Bruso said his girls had a difficult time matching the Phantoms' tempo and pacing.
"(MSJ) struggled with the pressure and intensity that Proctor came out with," he said. "We expected that they were gonna be that way, I think it overwhelmed us a bit."
However, the Mounties never gave up and showed tenacious effort. An example being at the start of the second quarter, down 16-0 and missing a layup, sophomore Meghan Cole hustled from the opposite baseline and poked the ball away to prevent an easy layup for Proctor's Lyndsey Elms.
Showcased by seniors Elms and Maddie Flanders, the Phantoms capitalized on quick transition scores in the first half, granting Proctor a 30-point lead at halftime.
The Phantoms suffocated the Mounties' offensive game plan in the first half, forcing 13 turnovers and only allowing two points.
"It was an all-energy effort defensively, we wanted to come out and set a tone," said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. "We wanted to see if we could get off easy shots, get running. That's our game. Play fast. And we were able to do that right off, rattle them a little bit, get some turnovers and get some easy shots."
Flanders led the Phantoms in scoring on the night with 19. Her ability to knock down contested shots in traffic and finish layups on the fast-break was on tap for Proctor.
"I think the fast breaks were a really big key for us tonight," Flanders said. "We have a lot of speed, but when the fast breaks weren't there we slowed it down and set it up. We saw what defense they were in and then we ran through our plays. Just the shots were there tonight."
Mounties junior Ella Paquin kicked off the second half with a layup under the basket off of an inbound pass from the baseline.
The Phantoms answered right away with a 3 made by Elms. Elms finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Proctor, with the majority of her scoring coming in the second half. A flashy crossover into a fade-away hook shot in the third quarter wooed the home crowd.
Cole scored her only points of the night with a 3 from the right corner to make it a 48-10 game in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
After over four and a half minutes of scoreless basketball from both teams, Flanders finished a contested layup with 1:15 remaining in the game.
Senior Selina Wilbur recorded half of the points for MSJ, finishing with five.
Proctor (15-2) hits the road on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game with the Arlington Eagles, while the Mounties drop to 10-8 and look forward to a home game at 6 p.m on Wednesday against Poultney.
