POULTNEY — The Proctor and Poultney girls soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie on Monday but that does not begin to tell the story.
It was game with more drama and heartbreak than any soap opera.
The Phantoms, who started the day with only two bench players, lost two important starters. Emma Palmer had to be helped off the field after a knee injury when 16 minutes remained. Goalkeeper Cadence Goodwin was prone on the field awaiting an ambulance.
Palmer's exit was first. Then, with 7:34 remaining, Goodwin went down and while she was on the ground, Kaitlin DeBonis ripped a line drive into the empty net.
The Blue Devils were celebrating a 3-2 lead, but minutes later one of the officials said that he had blown the whistle while Goodwin was on the ground and the goal was taken off the board.
"It is a little disappointing," said Poultney's Eme Silverman, who had a goal and an assist. "We thought we had won the game and then it didn't count.
"But it was a good game and I hope she (Goodwin) is OK."
The tie left the Phantoms with a 1-3-1 record and the Blue Devils at 2-2-1.
Proctor had the first great scoring chance when Isabel Greb sent a rocket on frame but goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo batted it away for a corner kick.
The Devils had their own threat on a corner kick but Goodwin made an outstanding save on it.
But Greb would not be denied with 24:29 left in the half. It was set up by a gorgeous through ball from Palmer and Greb placed it perfectly in the corner.
Kaydyn L'Esperance was an offensive force for the Blue Devils, unloading shot after shot. But she either put the ball just over the bar, just wide or was denied by Goodwin all day long. She unloaded more shots than in her four-goal game against Mill River this season.
But there was no stopping her teammates Silverman and Mazie Pavlakis. Silverman directed a shot on goal that Pavlakis finished off while she was only a couple of feet from the goal line.
That goal came 2:27 before the half and the game remained deadlocked at halftime.
The game was a lot of back-and-forth as both teams made their runs. Aleea Richardson was a rock on defense for the Phantoms and, other times, her teammates Zoe Reynolds, Sophia May and Makayla French came with big defensive plays when Poultney threatened.
Likewise, Hailey Hayes was that rock on the Poultney defensive line.
The Phantoms were awarded a penalty kick and Greb made good on it. Ezzo went the right way with her dive, but Greb's shot was perfect, low to the ground and cutting just inside the post.
"I usually go to the same side but this time I went to the opposite side (Ezzo's right)," Greb said.
She also put in a lot of time this summer practicing PKs.
The Devils also had a penalty kick, but it was booted high over the bar.
There was 8:50 remaining when Silverman sent a shot just inside the far post to knot the score at 2-2.
That set the stage for the goal that was eventually nullified and it was decided to leave the field with 7:34 remaining and call the result a tie.
"I think against Leland & Gray (a 5-0 loss in the consolation game of the Josh Cole Tournament), we really did not play to the level we need to. We really wanted to win today," Greb said.
"We were a little sloppy and it was a sloppy field," Poultney coach Hannah Latulippe said.
"It was a good fight against a decent team," Proctor coach Gary Hodder said. "I felt pretty good about it."
He felt good about his Phantoms' performance but not about the injuries they suffered, of course.
The Phantoms are a small team in numbers who have no margin for injuries, particularly to two of their most important players.
It was a 3-2 Poultney victory for several minutes and then deemed a 2-2 tie.
Victories, losses and ties are important. That is why the score is kept.
But sometimes, injuries give you some perspective about things more important.
Whether you were wearing maroon and white or blue and gold, your thoughts were with Emma Palmer and Cadence Goodwin while exiting the wet field behind Poultney Elementary School.