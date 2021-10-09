PITTSFORD — There is something about the Proctor-West Rutland rivalry. It's not just another game.
Emma Palmer is the only eighth grader on the Proctor girls varsity soccer team but she already has a sense of the rivalry.
"I think we just want to beat each other so bad," Palmer said.
Palmer was speaking just after the Phantoms beat West Rutland 7-2 on Saturday.
It was a full day of soccer at Taranovvich Field. After the Proctor girls won, the boys took the field and defeated West Rutland 6-0.
Proctor senior Levi Petit has seen the rivalry from both sides. He played for West Rutland the first three years.
"I think it is more of a rivalry for the fans. Everyone comes to watch us," Petit said. "The fans make it a big deal."
GIRLS
Proctor 7, Westside 2
Palmer not only understands what the rivalry is all about, she also knows how to make an impact in this series. She contributed two goals and an assist in this victory.
West Rutland came to play and stood up to the unbeaten Phantoms for a while.
The first 13-plus minutes of the game was scoreless before Maggie McKearin scored off an assist from Palmer.
Laci French scored the next goal, McKearin assisting.
Then, McKearin scored off Jenna Davine's cross with a header 18:53 before the half.
Palmer scored with 5:41 left from deep in the box, sending the Phantoms to the break with a 4-0 lead.
The Phantoms' halftime lead could have been even more comfortable but the play of Westside goalkeeper Serena Coombs was spectacular. She ended the half with two of her best saves against shots by McKearin.
Anna Cyr broke through for the Golden Horde with a gorgeous shot high in the cage from 25 yards out with Aubrey Beaulieu notching the assist.
Only a couple minutes later, Palmer scored her second goal to balloon the margin to 5-1.
Cyr scored again with 23:12 left in the game, Peyton Guay picking up the assist.
Davine scored from 20 yards away with 9:55 remaining and Isabel Greb accounted for the final score via Davine's assist.
The victory bumps the two-time defending state champions' record to 9-0 and Palmer said there is pressure that comes with being unbeaten.
"I think there is a lot of pressure," Palmer said, adding especially because the team wants it for the seniors.
The Phantoms dominated the game as is indicated by their 18-8 edge in shots and 12-7 edge in corner kicks.
But the Golden Horde had stretches in the second half where they really cranked up their offense.
Cyr had a terrific game. Both of her goals were scored with her left foot (her off foot) and Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy also credited freshman Camryn Williams with a strong game.
Williams was assigned to 100-career-goal scorer McKearin and Rodolfy felt she did an outstanding job defending her.
Guay, in her first game back following an injury, also had a strong game, something encouraging to the Horde which now boasts a record of 7-3.
Rodolfy also felt her team got a significant contribution on defense from Samara Raiche.
Proctor goalkeeper Angel Traverse came off her line at the right times and had command of the box.
NOTES: McKearin was awarded with a plaque before the game commemorating her 100th goal. ... Coombs is the recipient of the prestigious Green & Gold Scholarship. ... Proctor fans had a scare when McKearin went down and was motionless for a minute but it proved to be a cramp. ... Proctor's Brookelyn Kimball was taken to Middlebury's Porter Hospital for X-rays but they were negative and she is expected to be out about a week.
BOYS
Proctor 6, Westside 0
When your opponent has been struggling the way that winless West Rutland has, it doesn't help finding yourself down almost as soon as the game begins.
Matt Nop scored off Carter Crossmon's corner kick just 56 seconds into the game to give Proctor its quick lead.
"We came out with some energy," Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
"We have been practicing minimizing touches in practice and I think we came out and executed well in that regard."
Petit thought the first goal gave the Phantoms a boost.
"It picked us up," Petit said. "That got us going."
Joel Denton cushioned the lead to 2-0 eight minutes into the contest.
Crossmon's line drive shot pushed the halftime lead to 3-0.
Lucas Merrill set up Denton for his second goal and Petit banged in a penalty kick to lengthen the lead to 5-0.
Nop, who had made some nice saving defensive clears in front of goalie Ian French, nearly scored his second goal, knocking Hunter Bridge's corner kick barely over the bar.
Nop did not miss on his next attempt, accounting for the final score.
Westside never stopped playing. They pushed hard to avert the shutout. Noah Olson touched off a blistering shot that grazed the top of the crossbar from 35 yards.
Eighth grader Jeffrey Tedesco had a strong game on defense for the Golden Horde with some strong clears deep in the box under pressure in both halves.
"He plays more physical than most eighth graders," West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said. "He is going to be very hard to handle."
Zaengle also felt that Jaden Jarrosak played with "a lot of intensity" and credited Tristan Rocke with a strong game.
The Phantoms raise their record to 4-2-2 and the Golden Horde is 0-11.
