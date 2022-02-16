PROCTOR — Maggie McKearin, Laci French, Meghan Cole, Katelyn Regula and triplets Des, Angel and Jasmine Traverse could not have asked for more for their Senior Night. The Proctor seniors got a 57-42 victory over Otter Valley in a game played in an electric atmosphere on Wednesday night.
Both student cheering sections stood the entire game and waged a battle with one another that added extra spice to a game that was tight much of the way.
McKearin and Cole were explosive offensively. McKearin rang up 28 points and Cole added 19 points, canning five 3-point field goals.
A senior had a big night in the other uniform. Otter Valley's Alice Keith had 17 points and blocked five shots while directing the offense.
It was the 14th straight win for the 14-1 Phantoms and Dez, Angel, and Jasmine are getting to share the experience that will make for some special pages in the family scrapbook.
"It really does make it special. It makes us even more of a family," Dez said.
"We still fight sometimes but this (basketball) makes it so that we get along more," Jasmine said.
Angel was the goalkeeper on the team that won the state championship in soccer and she would love to experience that same feeling in basketball on March 5 at Barre Auditorium.
"It would mean a lot, getting another state championship in basketball," Angel said.
Cole heated up early from beyond the 3-point line. She nailed two treys to help the Phantoms to a 10-3 lead.
The Otters battled back and pared the margin to 18-15 by the end of the first quarter.
McKearin connected on a 3-pointer and Isabel Greb converted a transition layup to set the tone for the second quarter and the Phantoms took a 33-23 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was the Otters' best stretch. Anna Lee made one of her three 3-point field goals at the beginning of the stanza and the Phantoms only scored five points in the quarter.
When it was over, the Otters were still very much n the game, trailing 38-31.
Then the wheels came off OV's wagon. Greb made the big play to ignite the big quarter by stealing the ball and threading a perfect long pass to Laci French for the layup.
That was only the beginning as the Phantoms won the fourth quarter, 19-11.
"We have to show more composure," OV coach Ray Counter said of the fourth stanza.
"McKearin is a great player and Cole was the difference tonight. She was banking her 3s off the backboard."
Proctor coach Joe McKearin knew his team had been in a game and that the contest was not decided until the final quarter.
"Otter Valley is a good team. They are going to be a tough out in Division III," he said.
The Otters fall to 10-9 and have another tough test on Friday at home against Springfield.
Counter said after back-to-back losses to Fair Haven and Proctor, it is important for the Otters' psyche to get the victory over Springfield heading into the playoffs.
The girls basketball pairings are released on Monday.
Greb followed McKearin and Cole in scoring for the Phantoms with nine and Jenna Davine made her usual significant contributions on the boards along with her interior defense.
Lee's nine points followed Keith in the Otters' scoring parade.
"We had a couple of more shots fall and we forced a few turnovers," coach McKearin said in explanation of his team's strong fourth quarter.
"When we went on that run in the fourth quarter, that was the difference for us.
"And Meghan played big for us tonight."
"Wasn't this fun?" official Dan Latkin said as he walked out into the night with his partner Jim Shortle.
Yes, it was a frenzied atmosphere created by two great students sections that made basketball fun in the intimate Almo Buggiani Gym.
NOTES: Maggie is the final McKearin and three of the four siblings — Abby, Conner and Maggie — have been 1,000-point scorers in basketball and Maggie and Abby had hit the century mark for goals in soccer. ... The Phantoms have one game remaining, a game at Mill River on Friday. ... Friday's game could have playoff seeding ramifications for both Otter Valley in Division III and Springfield in D-II. Both teams bring 10-9 records into the game.
