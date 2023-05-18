POULTNEY — You know the countdown to the high school baseball playoffs is getting serious when an out-of-town score creates as much buzz as Rivendell's 11-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph did during the Proctor-Poultney game on Thursday.
Proctor took care of business by beating Poultney 18-3 in six innings but Proctor coach Jeff Patch and his players were equally excited about the MSJ results when the news filtered in from Orford, New Hampshire during the game.
The victory over Poultney hiked Proctor's record to 8-2 and MSJ falls to 8-3.
The Division IV baseball pairings are scheduled to be posted on May 29.
Patch gave the ball to Joel Denton and he responded by striking out 12 Blue Devils in five innings.
Denton said his curve was his strikeout pitch early and later it became the fastball.
The 18-3 score is a bit misleading. A competitive game had been brewing with the Phantoms clinging to a 5-3 lead after four innings.
Poultney coach Brian DeBonis saw that as another signpost of growth for the 1-11 Blue Devils.
"We played four innings. We'll get there. We'll be dangerous in a couple of years," said DeBonis who got all three of his eighth graders into the game.
The Phantoms grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Bode Richardson's sacrifice fly plated Dylan Aker and Jacob Patch scored the other one after reaching on an error.
The home half of the inning was a mixed bag for Denton. He struck out the side but he also hit a batter with the bases loaded and balked home another run.
The Phantoms took the lead for good with two in the second with Aker and Denton getting base hits in the frame.
The Phantoms extended the lead to 5-2 in the third when Lucas Merrill, walked, stole second and dashed home on Connor Sweet's ringing single.
Nolan Geno singled and scored for the Devils in the bottom of the third and at 5-3 it was an unexpectedly tight ballgame.
That changed drastically with two big innings as the Phantoms scored five in the fifth and eight in the sixth inning. They sprayed 11 hits around the park in those two innings.
The biggest blow in the fifth was a two-run double by Carter Crossmon. Richardson also had a double in that inning and Patch an RBI triple. Razanouski drove in another run with a sharp single up the middle and Denton contributed a bunt single.
The sixth inning was highlighted by Cam Cannucci's RBI double and Patch's two-run single.
Cannucci pitched the final inning for the Phantoms and fanned two.
It was Proctor's fourth straight victory.
The Blue Devils committed seven errors including three in the first inning. The Phantoms made the miscues hurt with 14 base hits. Patch, Cannucci, Merrill and Denton had multiple hit game.
Jack Anderson got the start for the Devils and pitched 4.2 innings before giving way to Jayden Mead.
"We did what we had to do but our approach at the plate in the first four innings was bad," coach Patch told his players after the game.
The Phantoms and Blue Devils represent the two sides of baseball this year. It's fun when you are winning and can become a source of frustration when you are not.
"I've been there," Denton said of Poultney's situation. "You have to empathize with them."
But in the third inning when the game's outcome was still very much in doubt, the Blue Devils sampled the joy that the game can bring. Razanouski stung a line drive that shortstop Jarod Lambert was able to spear and step on second base to get the runner going back for a double play.
The Poultney dugout was electric.
"It was like they had just won the World Series," said one Proctor player.
Not the World Series but when you are mired in a season like the Blue Devils are, those moments are precious.
DeBonis believes those type of moments will become more numerous in the coming years and that the game will become fun again for the Blue Devils.
Right now, it is a lot of fun for the Phantoms.
