PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team finally broke through that postseason wall that is the Arlington Eagles. Maggie McKearin got the game winner for the Phantoms 9:06 into the second half, lifting them to a 3-2 victory in the Division IV semifinals.
The Phantoms will meet Rivendell for the state crown on Saturday at Bellows Falls Union High School.
“It definitely feels good, finally beating Arlington,” Proctor senior midfielder Allie Almond said.
The Eagles defeated Proctor in the state championship game in 2017 and 2018.
The No. 5 Eagles and No. 1 Phantoms split their regular season matches and Arlington won the game in Arlington handily, 4-1.
This time, the Phantoms got the jump on them, grabbing a 2-0 lead. The first score came just 2:39 into the game. Sydney Wood put the play in motion with a pass to McKearin, who earned the assist by sliding the ball to Maddie Flanders.
Flanders was coming off a five-goal game in the quarterfinals and hit a crisp shot into the net past keeper Denita Moore.
Flanders was opportunistic in notching the next goal. There was a slight bobble by Moore and the senior quickly got her foot on the ball to make it 2-0 with 19:15 to play in the half.
But the Eagles answered loudly and went to the break in a 2-2 game.
Haley Mattison took advantage of an open net when goalie Rachel Stuhlmueller was caught far from home. That score came 12:39 before the half.
It was Mattison again, this time capitalizing on a defensive breakdown to score with 7:13 left in the half.
McKearin found the ball bouncing around in the box and nailed it firmly into the net for the game winning goal.
Both teams had their chances. Almond hit several shots over the bar, a few of them on direct kicks.
Mattison also put a well struck ball just over the crossbar.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes felt his team had a letdown with the 2-0 lead, something he felt was inexcusable against a team the Phantoms know very well.
“We should have learned from the first game. We had a 4-0 lead and they came back before we won 5-4. They are never going away,” Hughes said.
The Eagles didn’t go away with Wednesday’s two-goal deficit. Everyone around the Southern Vermont League knows the Eagles have the firepower to come back.
A big reason for that was Arlington coach Aaron Wood’s move early in the season that brought Lilah Ward, one of the state’s top backs, up front to juice up the attack.
She had been prolific all season and in the playoffs, scoring four goals in the quarterfinals and three in the first-round game.
But the Phantoms did a good job of containing her and when the Eagles did penetrate and unload shots, Stuhlmueller was outstanding. She caught balls in the air with her sure hands and often aggressively came out to break up plays.
Proctor’s Maddison Lee made a huge play to prevent the Eagles getting on the board first. The Eagles got the ball behind Stuhlmueller and it was rolling across the goal line. Lee cleared it without a second to spare.
Hope Kelley also made a saving clear for the Phantoms early.
“It was pretty close,” Almond said of Lee’s clutch clear. “I have confidence in Maddi and Hope back there to clean up the messes.”
Jenna Davine did a consistent job of hanging corner kicks in front of the goal to give the Phantoms other legitimate scoring bids.
Ward and Lilith Fuchs had some of the more serious scoring threats for the Eagles.
Flanders said the Phantoms knew that the next goal might do it when the scored was tied 2-2.
“We knew we had to get that next goal,” Flanders said.
“I think this game gives us a lot of confidence going into the championship.”
“We had a great lock down mindset in the second half,” Hughes said.
Rivendell defeated West Rutland on Wednesday and Hughes said he knows the Raptors will be a formidable opponent.
“We hear they are athletic. They might not have a super star but they are a solid 11,” he said.
The game carried plenty of suspense right to the end. McKearin nearly gave the Phantoms a cushion with 4:30 remaining when she worked herself into a one-on-one situation with Moore but hit it right at the keeper.
The Eagles were the two-time defending champions but now the Raptors or the Phantoms will wear the crown on Saturday.
Rivendell is somewhat of an unknown commodity for the Phantoms.
“New competition,” Flanders said through a smile. “Happy Halloween.”
NOTES: The game was very physical and athletic trainer Cody Parker made a number of trips onto the field to tend to injuries. ... John Pedone, the official who suffered a heart attack during Proctor’s home girls soccer game against Poultney on Oct. 19, spoke to the Proctor team before the game. ... The Phantoms are making their 13th appearance in a state final and are gunning for their seventh title.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.