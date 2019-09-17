PITTSFORD — A Proctor blowout turned scary really fast but the Phantoms held on to defeat Arlington 5-4 in Southern Vermont League girls soccer Tuesday.
Proctor was cruising at 4-0 and on a collision course to a 7-0 record at the half but had to scramble after the Eagles scored goals by Lilith Fuchs, Haley Mattison and Lilah Ward to close things to 4-3.
Proctor’s Desirea Traverse scored from Janaya Richardson to restore a two-goal lead before Sydney Harrington closed out the scoring for the Eagles.
Jenna Davine had a pair of early goals for Proctor, which was critical.
“(Arlington was) keying on Maddie Flanders and Maggie McKearin so we needed someone to step up,” said coach Chris Hughes.
Davine scored one goal when she curled in a corner kick and had a strong finish from out in front to beat Eagles keeper Denita Moore (five saves) for the other.
Flanders also had two goals in the first half.
Rachel Stuhlmueller had five saves in the Proctor nets.
The Phantoms are off until Friday’s match at Twin Valley.
Black River 3, Poultney 2
LUDLOW — It has been some time since they have been able to talk about any kind of winning streak around the Black River girls soccer program. But that was the case Tuesday after the Presidents edged Poultney 3-2 for their second straight victory.
The Blue Devils got on the board first, Kayden L’Esperance doing the honors seven minutes into the game.
Jordan Devereux drew the Presidents even and then Riley Paul put them ahead for good.
Poultney keeper Hannah Webster stopped a penalty kick to keep the score 2-1 at halftime and then Paul got a pad goal for the Presidents.
The insurance tally was needed because Kaitlyn DeBonis scored for the Blue Devils with 18 minutes left.
“Both teams played hard and both teams played well,” Black River coach Howie Paul said.
West Rutland 2, Twin Valley 1
WILMINGTON — West Rutland scored twice in the second half to come from behind to beat Twin Valley 2-1 in Southern Vermont League soccer Tuesday night.
“It proved to the girls they can come from behind, which is big after our loss to Proctor,” said coach Deanna Rodolfy, whose club improved to 5-1.
The 1-3-1 Wildcats struck first on a goal by Kylie Reed, who beat the defense, put a shot on Serena Coombs and then knocked in the rebound.
But that was the last score for the Wildcats even though they had several other one-on-ones with the Westside keeper.
“She was phenomenal,” said Rodolfy of Coombs.
Anna Cyr tied the match when she crashed the net and scored on an assist from Kiana Grabowski, who assisted both Horde markers. The game-winner was scored by Abi Farrell with a blast from the 18 into the top of the net over Hannah Sullivan with eight minutes to play. Grabowski’s indirect kick put the play in motion.
Westside is back in action on Friday, hosting Long Trail.
Windsor 3, White River Valley 1
WINDSOR — Elliot Rupp scored twice and assisted a third goal in Windsor’s 3-1 victory over White River Valley in Southern Vermont League soccer Tuesday.
After assisting attack Olivia Rockwood for a 1-0 halftime lead, Rupp, a midfielder, scored with an assist from Rockwood. After Sophie Howe closed the gap to 2-1 with 20 minutes to play, Rupp tallied unassisted to restore the 3-1-1 Jacks’ cushion.
Adi Prior had four saves in the Windsor nets while Fiona Vaillancourt and Ellie Prestridge combined for five for the 3-2 Wildcats.
Windsor will visit Rivendell on Saturday afternoon.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 7, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Otter Valley exploded for six second-half goals and rolled over Middlebury 7-1 in non-league field hockey on Tuesday.
Ellie Ross did not have to make a save in the Otters’ second straight victory, which included two goals by Brittney Jackson and Ryleigh LaPorte.
OV ended the first half with a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jackson off a Mackenzie McKay assist.
The game opened up in the second half with goals from LaPorte, Edmunds (Riley Keith assist), Keith, Jackson (Alia Edmunds assist), LaPorte (Keith assist) and LaPorte.
Ileigh Aube had 19 saves for the 2-3-1 Tigers.
OV, 3-1, travels to Springfield on Saturday.
Windsor 2, Woodstock 1
WINDSOR — Woodstock scored first but Windsor laughed last in Tuesday’s field hockey game between rivals.
Allie Cimir put the Wasps on the board eight minutes into the game.
Two minutes later, Angelina Bigwood tied it up for the Yellow Jackets and the 1-1 score stood at the half.
Karen Kapuscinski got the game-winner with Alyssa Slocum and Peyton Richardson earning assists on the play.
“In the second half, Windsor was dominant,” Woodstock coach Wendy Wannop said. “We were playing way too much defense.”
Woodstock goalie Maggie Parker had 19 saves.
The Wasps fall to 1-4-1.
“We are playing good hockey. We just aren’t winning,” Wannop said.
The Wasps travel to Fair Haven on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MR’s Giffin sets record
BENNINGTON — Mill River’s Brogan Giffin set the Willow Park course record in winning Tuesday’s cross country meet hosted by Mount Anthony. Giffin clocked 17:09.60 and Rutland’s Brady Geisler crossed the line next in 18:24.84.
Rounding out the top 10 in the boys race were Mount Anthony’s Asa Burrows-Crane, 19:23.45; Brattleboro’s Finn Lamorder, 19:32.89; Burr and Burton’s Sean Foley, 19:35.02; Brattleboro’s Bram Tabachnick, 19:37.57; Brattleboro’s Ben Berkson Harvet, 19:46.70; Rutland’s Max McCalla, 20:02.85; Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes, 20:09.25; and Mount Anthony’s Andrew Ponessi, 20:26.49.
Burr and Burton’s Liara Foley continued her winning ways in the girls race with a tie of 20:32.04, putting her ahead of Mount Anthony’s Sarah Umphlett with her 21:03.32. Mill River’s Annika Heintz was next in 21:16.05.
Rounding out the top 10 were Mount Anthony’s Maggie Payne 22:06.47; Burr and Burton’s Maggie Brown, 22:58.54; Burr and Burton’s Grace Cabasco, 23:10.90; Rutland’s Sierra McDermott, 23:40.32; Lily Birch, Burr and Burton, 24:44.86; Brattleboro’s Caitlyn Robinson, 24:46.66; and Burr and Burton’s Sophie Gardner, 25:08.64.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 3, Castleton 1
NORTHFIELD — Norwich scored twice at the end of the first half and went on to defeat Castleton 3-1 in nonconference soccer Tuesday night.
The clock was winding down when Hunter Lorie gave the Cadets the lead at 44:08 from Dashiell Vermila.
Vermila struck for another assist at 44:29, when Joseph Thongsythavong scored on a header for a 2-0 lead at the break.
Norwich is 4-1-1 while Castleton dropped to 2-4.
The Spartans cut the gap to 2-1 with a Jack Kingdon goal but the Cadets came back with a marker from Andrew Kalombo, assisted by Alex Brannan.
Castleton’s Anders Soto-Burgus and the Cadets’ Robert Wagenseller had six saves apiece. Norwich had nine shots on frame to seven for Castleton, which was out-shot 6-1 in the first half.
Norwich will host Emmanuel on Friday while Castleton hosts UMass-Boston on Saturday.
BASKETBALL CLINICS
Castleton series begins
in November
CASTLETON — Castleton University head basketball coach Paul Culpo will be running a six-week developmental basketball program at the university beginning in November. The staff will include area high school coaches for both boys and girls, Castleton staff and Castleton players.
The program first and foremost emphasizes fun, followed by learning the fundamentals and rules of the game. This program is for boys and girls kindergarten through eighth grade. Email coach Culpo at paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information.
CORRECTION
Rutland High School girls golfers were misidentified in a brief in Tuesday’s edition. Jilian Miles led the Raiders girls to a victory at Rutland Country Club with a 5-over par 40 and Kristen Pariseau posed a 45.
