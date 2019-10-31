Vermont is a cozy little state where it is pretty common to bump into a familiar opponent when you get to the state championship game.
Yet, the Proctor girls soccer team, the Otter Valley field hockey squad and the Mill River and Green Mountain boys soccer teams will be clashing with unfamiliar foes in Saturday’s state title games.
You might think that Mill River and Green Mountain would have collided on the boys soccer field, since they are Southern Vermont League brethren and are not that far apart geographically. But no, it is taking the Division III state championship boys soccer game in White River Junction to get the Chieftains and Mill River together.
The Proctor girls soccer team has grown accustomed to seeing SVL rival Arlington on the big stage but this time it will be Rivendell. The Phantoms ousted Arlington in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Brandon is but 26 miles from Bristol, but it has taken the 1 p.m. state championship field hockey game at the University of Vermont on Saturday to bring Otter Valley and Mount Abraham together.
Proctor’s M-squared attack of Maddie and Maggie has been prolific. Maddie Flanders has piled up 27 goals this season and Maggie McKearin has 26 goals and 15 assists. They figure to command plenty of attention from the Rivendell defense when the teams meet at Bellows Falls Union High School at 1 p.m. on Championship Saturday.
Proctor goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller has 10 shutouts in the books.
A big move for the Phantoms has been shifting senior Allie Almond, a rock in the back her first three years, up to the midfield.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes said Almond’s presence anywhere on the field boosts the Phantoms’ confidence immeasurably.
He points out that players like Flanders, McKearin and Jenna Davine have great security in knowing that they can play the ball back to Almond and count on her distributing it to the right place or unloading a shot from the perimeter. She can touch off a rocket on goal from 40 yards out.
“She gives Maggie, Maddie and Jenna an outlet,” Hughes said.
Beating an Arlington team that knocked off the Phantoms in the 2017 and 2018 title games was a big deal, Hughes said.
“Finally the girls have gotten Arlington out of their head and now we can look at a new opponent,” he said.
While the No. 3 Raptors are somewhat of an unknown to the Phantoms, Hughes has gleaned some information on them.
“We know that they are very solid in the defensive back and that they have two pretty good forwards up front,” Hughes said.
The Green Mountain boys team is led by Everett Mosher, who has 29 goals this season.
But senior James Anderson has come up big in the postseason.
“He has been a huge part of our postseason, scoring a goal in every playoff game,” Green Mountain coach Cole Wilhelm said. “He has gotten critical goals for us.”
It has been a Cinderella march for a Mill River team that put together a 5-9 record in the regular season to enter the Division III playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
But steeled against a tough schedule comprised of teams from higher divisions, the Minutemen have served notice that they belong in the final game with their playoff performance.
Ten of the Minutemen’s 14 regular season games were against either Division I or II opponents.
“We know about Tyler Corey in the midfield for them,” Wilhelm said.
“But we always say that if we do everything that we are supposed to do, it doesn’t matter what the other team does.”
The Minutemen also boast an All-State goalie in Tyler Regula. He can make the great save in the net but is also adept at charging out of the goal to break up plays at the edge of the box.
Wilhelm likes the maturation he has seen from his own keeper, the rangy Skyler Klezos.
“He has definitely improved this year with my assistant coach working with him,” Wilhelm said.
That coach is Jacob Walker, a former GMUHS goalie. His father, Scott Walker, was also a standout goalie for the Chieftains and Klezos has soaked in all the instruction like a sponge.
Mill River coach Peter Roach believes the turning point of the season might have come in a game that he wasn’t able to attend.
Assistant coach Chuck Hall piloted the Minutemen against Division I Brattleboro and they played the Colonels very tough in a 3-1 loss.
“Coach Hall was beaming after that game. I think that let the boys know that they could play with tough teams,” Roach said.
The Minutemen and No. 4 Chieftains hope to take the final step and hoist the hardware at the gorgeous Maxfield Complex at 1 p.m.
The Otters play at UVM’s Moulton-Winder Stadium, a state-of-the-art turf field. They are the top seed and coming off a dramatic overtime victory over Burr and Burton Academy in the semifinals.
It is a field hockey extravaganza at Moulton-Winder with No. 6 Bellows Falls kicking off the day by vying for its fifth consecutive state championship at 11 a.m. against No. 1 Rice.
That will be the first of three games in the venue with the Otters in the middle game.
The curtain comes down on the field hockey season at 3 p.m. when No. 1 Windsor meets No. 2 Stowe.
The dynastic Stowe program has an incredible history. the Raiders are making their 32nd appearance in the finals and have won 18 titles — 16 outright.
The top seed earned by the Yellow Jackets is a signal that the Windsor program has come all the way back under coach Jody Wood after playing a JV schedule only a few years ago due to a lack of numbers.
Otter Valley has a potent offense led by Alia Edmunds (28 goals, 17 assists) and Brittney Jackson (19 goals).
“We have a lot of people who can score,” OV coach Stacey Edmunds said. “If they want to mark somebody or double team someone, I’m OK with that. We have other players who can score.”
In fact, when the Otters were awarded a penalty stroke in the semifinal contest Wednesday, coach Edmunds chose center back Livia Bernhardt to take it and Bernhardt came through.
“Livia has a strong shot and also a good flick. She took another one against Fair Haven and she made it. I had some other players in my head to take it but she was the right choice at that time,” Edmunds said.
The Otters’ semifinal contest was prior to Mount Abraham’s game with Hartford so the Otters stayed and watched the first half.
“Mount Abe is always competitive. Mary Stetson puts a strong team on the field every year,” Edmunds said. “They move the ball well, they pass it well and they are aggressive in the circle. We will have to be, too.
“We won’t change what we do or our strategy after watching a team for one half.”
Championship Saturday will showcase the best soccer and field hockey teams in the state from northern fields in Chittenden County to the southern tier where D-IV teams will scrap for the hardware at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Athletes will be chasing that dream that has been dancing in their heads since the heat of August. Now, the day is here.
