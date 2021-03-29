BARRE — A season sliced in half by COVID kept Proctor’s Brennon Crossmon from enjoying the same 1,000-point celebration his teammate Conner McKearin was honored with in the first game of the season. None of that mattered on Saturday night at Barre Auditorium when Crossmon and his teammates celebrated the Phantoms’ second straight Division IV state championship with a pulsating 58-57 victory over West Rutland.
West Rutland was always there, poised to take the crown away from their rivals in a game that was close throughout and where every possession was precious.
“They would not go away. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said of the Golden Horde. “Every time I thought we had it, they hit a 3, got steal or got a big rebound. They are never easy.”
The Horde always was right there, waiting for the window to open.
But Crossmon, who finished his career with 947 points, made certain that window would not open by making good on seven of his nine free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
He made 25 of 25 a number years ago to win a New England foul shooting contest, advancing to the national stage in Chicago.
There was even more pressure on the line at Barre Auditorium but he only thrived on it.
Crossmon finished with 24 points and connected on three 3-point field goals and his senior classmate McKearin followed with 17.
Crossmon and McKearin were the players with the ball in their hands most of the time, dissecting an extremely tough Westside defense in surgical fashion. McKearin, in particular, created things with his athletic drives to the hoop, his platform for either getting a bucket in heavy traffic or dishing to an open teammate.
The Horde came out with a ton of energy and won the first quarter, 13-9.
“We got the start we wanted,” West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said.
“They really brought it,” Crossmon said.
The Horde nearly took the lead into halftime but a long 3-pointer by McKearin sent the teams to the break deadlocked at 23-23.
The Phantoms had an outstanding third quarter, outscoring the Horde 20-11.
It was some scintillating 3-point shooting by the Crossmon brothers that enabled the Phantoms to carve out that 43-34 lead. They accounted for nine unanswered points after Tyler Serrani drove hard to the hoop to give the Horde a 30-29 lead.
Carter Crossmon, the freshman starter, nailed a 3-pointer and Brennon followed with two more.
“I guess it runs in the family,” Brennon said.
When Bryson Bourn scored it hiked the Phantoms’ lead to 11 (47-36) and they began to go into a more deliberate offense.
But there was no quit in Westside. Levi Petit nailed a 3-pointer to begin the comeback.
The Horde kept coming and when Tim Blanchard drained a 3, it was a one-possession game, 53-50.
Crossmon made two from the line to give the Phantoms some breathing room.
Not for long. Mike Goodnough struck for a 3-pointer to pare t to 55-53.
Again, Brennon Crossmon stepped to the line with the ice water in his veins. He made one of two and it was 56-53 with 27 seconds remaining.
The Horde always seemed to provide an answer. This time it was a driving layup by Macalyster Perry that cut the lead to a point.
The Horde had to foul and, unfortunately for them, it was Crossmon they were forced to put on the line. He made both to get the lead back to three with 8.4 seconds remaining.
The Horde needed a 3 but it was a field goal in close by Petit that accounted for the final score and allowed the Phantoms to celebrate a fifth state crown in seven years.
Carter Crossmon followed his brother and McKearin in scoring for the Phantoms with 10 points with three 3-pointers.
McKearin also had seven rebounds and six steals.
Serrani led the Golden Horde with 20 points.
“Tyler showed up on the big stage. They all did,” Tolar said.
“I would not want to go to war with anyone else but these guys. I am so proud of them for never giving up.”
Blanchard added 15 points for Westside, Petit had 10 and Perry seven.
“It took us awhile to get going,” Brennon Crossmon said of the first quarter deficit.
Two free throws by Crossmon and a driving layup by McKearin gave the Phantoms a 4-0 lead but the Horde outscored them 13-5 the rest of the quarter.
The No. 5 seeded Phantoms finish the season with a record of 10-2 and the No. 7 Horde at 9-4.
Someday when Brennon Crossmon has a tinge of gray in his hair, he might talk about how he wished he had a full season to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
The abbreviated campaign cost Crossmon, his former Mount St. Joseph teammate Maddox Traynor and others such individual accolades.
But Sunday night, that thought was no place close for Brennon Crossmon. The smiles were large enough to show through the masks. The program’s 19th state championship meant everything.
