PROCTOR — Proctor softball pitcher Cadence Goodwin received a little help with her pitching mechanics and the results were impressive for the junior pitcher who had been plagued with bouts of wildness. This time, she struck out nine in a complete game 13-9 victory over Leland & Gray.
"My Mom sent a video of me pitching to my pitching coach and he yelled at me," Goodwin said after Wednesday's game.
Call it yelling. Or call it tough love. It worked.
Goodwin had not been rotating her hips in the same way that she did in 2022 when she was so solid. She also was positioning her feet incorrectly.
The tweak in her mechanics was evident from the start when she had a 1-2-3 inning in the first.
"That first inning really brought everyone up," Goodwin's catcher Isabel Greb said.
Greb picked up on one difference in Goodwin right away.
"She had more confidence," Greb said.
The day left both Proctor and the Rebels with 4-3 records.
The Phantoms have a blend of veterans and newcomers and Goodwin said this victory was good for the newbies to see.
"It shows the new players that we can do this," Goodwin said.
One of the new players is eighth grader Olivia Outslay who had a nice defensive game at second base.
Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said he knew what his team could be despite losing a couple one-sided games via the mercy rule.
"That's us. That is our game. That's us moving forward," he said to the players after the game.
After Goodwin retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Phantoms went to work in the bottom of that inning to take control of the game. They scored five runs while sending 10 batters to the plate.
Greb ignited the frame from the leadoff spot with a hard single to left.
The merry-go-round kept spinning. Rhi Lubaszewski walked, Goodwin singled with a shot off pitcher Kristen Lowe, Aleea Richardson was hit by a pitch and Jenna Davine drilled a single down the left field line.
Reagan Phelps contributed a two-run single and with the 5-0 lead the Phantoms were on their way.
The Rebels got back in the game with three in the second on just one hit.
Rhi Lubaszewski had a ringing triple to right and scored on Goodwin's ground out to get the Phantoms' cushion back to three.
It was in the fourth when the Phantoms put a stranglehold on the game by scoring four runs to extend the lead to 12-4.
Richardson started that inning with an infield single and Hailey Gipe also had a hit in the inning.
There was no quit in the Rebels. They came alive in the seventh by scoring five runs. Their big hit was an RBI double by Molly Bingham.
"They really hit the ball," L&G coach Tammy Claussen said of the Phantoms.
The Phantoms hope to keep their hitting shoes on when Long Trail comes to town on Friday but they will have to do it without their power hitter Rhi Lubaszewski. The Killington Mountain School student will be in Austria for two weeks training on the snow. She will return in plenty of time for the playoffs.
The Phantoms sprayed 13 hits around the Elm Street sports complex. Lubaszewski, Goodwin and Gipe had two hits apiece. Richardson, batting in the No. 4 spot, had one hit but stung the ball in every at-bat.
Left fielder Phelps made the defensive play of the day for the Phantoms with a running catch on the left field line off the bat of Ava LeCours.
Goodwin cut down on her walks but still had periodic fits of wildness. But when she came across the plate, she was difficult to solve — the Rebels managed just three hits.
The Rebels have their Dingers for Dylan game on Saturday. That game honors L&G student Dylan Landers who died in a car accident and would have been a senior this year. Mill River will be the opponent.
The victory over a quality opponent was gratifying for the Phantoms but it did not surprise coach Lubaszewski.
"I see it every day in practice," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.