PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team was lighting up the scoreboard like a pinball machine Wednesday night with Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon and Logan Starling pulling most of the levers.
But what Proctor coach Jake Eaton liked most in the 80-48 first-round Division IV playoff victory over Arlington was the way Joe Valerio and Crossmon ignited the defense.
Crossmon had seven steals and Valerio five steals.
“Joe Valerio and Brennon Crossmon created a lot of our energy on the defensive end and that is what we need against Poultney,” Eaton said.
McKearin led the Phantoms with 22 points, Crossmon had 20 points and connected on four 3-point field goals and Starling had 17 with three 3s.
Jacob Morse led the Eagles with 10 points, Dominic Whalen and Noah Diedrich chipped in eight each and Kolby Wilkins had seven.
The No. 3 Phantoms take a 19-2 record into Saturday’s home quarterfinal game against Poultney.
They know Bob Coloutti’s Poultney team is a different animal and that things start getting much harder now.
“Poultney is a tough team. They are really tough inside and they get after us,” McKearin said.
The Phantoms won both regular season meetings against the No. 6 Blue Devils, 66-45 and 65-56. The second meeting was a battle in which the Phantoms had to rally from way back to pull the game out last week in Poultney.
“It is a game that neither Bob Coloutti, I’m sure, or myself really want to play. Neither one of us loves the matchup,” Eaton said. “But you have got to beat good teams to win a state championship.”
Arlington found itself trailing 7-0 before the game was a minute old. McKearin nailed a 3-pointer and then scored on a layup. Crossmon capped the run with the first of his steals and a layup.
That set the tone and the game was as good as in the books by halftime, 48-18.
“We talked about not getting any bad habits at halftime,” McKearin said.
There was some pretty heavy talk in the other locker room. Arlington coach Brian Lacoste was imploring his team to play hard despite the score.
They did. There was no quit in the Eagles, They kept up with the Phantoms in a third quarter in which Proctor edged Arlington 23-19.
The Eagles had a 9-0 run in one span that included 3-point field goals on each end of it by Joseph McCray.
It was the Phantoms’ 15th consecutive victory and it gave them a season sweep of the Eagles, Proctor winning the regular season contests 86-48 and 78-52.
The No. 14 Eagles finish the campaign at 7-14.
NOTES: It will be quite a media scene on Saturday with two radio stations carrying the game., Rutland’s WSYB and Poultney’s Lakes Region Radio will be on the stage in the Almo Buggiani Gym. ... Eaton cleared his bench late in the game and Proctor’s Joel Denton got his first varsity points. ... Proctor bus driver George Smith was at the game reminiscing about a football game he played in for Millis High (Massachusetts) against Mount St. Joseph in 1974. MSJ won. ... The winner of Saturday’s Poultney-Proctor game will play its semifinal contest on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Barre Auditorium. ... Valerio is a state sheet stuffer in the mold of Gannon McKearin at Proctor several years ago. Valerio’s line: Nine points, seven assists, five steals and a blocked shot. ... Solomon Parker had a team-high six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
