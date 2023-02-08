PROCTOR — If you had walked into the Almo Buggiani Gym and looked up at the scoreboard at the end of the game, you would have thought the Proctor boys basketball team waltzed to a relatively easy win: Proctor 69, Sharon Academy 53.
Those numbers up on the board lied. It was anything but easy. The Phantoms had to scratch and claw for this one.
Proctor did not take the lead for good until very late in the third quarter when Jacob Patch connected on a fadeaway jumper to put the Phantoms in front 48-46.
Carter Crossmon then nailed a 3-point field goal to cushion the lead to five heading to the fourth quarter.
Crossmon scored 31 points and Bode Richardson had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Phantoms.
It took Proctor most of the night to take the game over.
"We started to get confident and we started to realize what we had to do," Richardson said of the late-game explosion.
The Phoenix brought a 2-11 record into the Buggiani but looked nothing like a 2-11 team for most of the game.
"They can be tough. The first half they kept right up with us," Richardson said.
The Phantoms were clinging to a 35-34 lead at halftime.
"They made a lot of shots," Proctor coach Matt Parker said of the Phoenix. "They play hard."
Parker did not feel his team played particularly well on offense and yet they hung 69 points on the board.
It is the defense that is his bigger concern.
"We have got to get better defensively," said Parker who saw his team improve its record to 6-10.
Crossman's 31-point performance included three 3-point field goals.
Following Crossmon and Richardson in scoring were Jacob Patch with 10 and Chase Razanouski with six.
Patch just recently joined the team. This was his second game. Most of the season, he was taking electrical classes at night.
Sharon's offense was living off the 1-2 punch of Jack Lloyd (19 points) and Parker Bogardus (18) but after that it fell to Daniel Piasecki and Caleb Benjamin with six each.
The Phantoms had a plan and it was to score more points in the paint on this night.
It was during the fourth quarter when the plan came to fruition as they effectively threaded the ball down low to players like Patch, Richardson and Razanouski.
When the points started multiplying inside, the Phantoms won the fourth stanza 18-7.
Bogardus is a load. When he grabbed a defensive rebound and drove the length of the floor for a layup and then followed that by scoring on a putback, a Proctor fan yelled, "You're letting one guy beat you."
Lloyd got the next bucket to pad Sharon's lead to 24-18 and a concerned Parker took a timeout.
Richardson's double-double was a great piece of the game to see for Parker as the senior was playing on an ankle sprain on back-to-back nights.
"It is doing pretty well. I get it taped and I have a brace," Richardson said.
"Bode played so well tonight. He was so much more aggressive," Parker said.
Now, the Phantoms get ready for what figures to be a much sterner test — a game at Arlington on Monday.
The Phantoms edged the Eagles in Proctor by a single point, a game where the outcome was in doubt right until the final second when Crossmon blocked a shot.
"That should be a barn burner just like it was up here. We're pretty much the same team," Parker said.
Proctor fans are well aware that it is never easy in the Eagles' Nest.
