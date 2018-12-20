PROCTOR — The floor general was on the bench in street clothes and Black River was leading 11-6 at the end of the first quarter Thursday. Cause for concern for the hometown Phantoms?
Not after Proctor won the second quarter 18-4, and eventually the game, 51-31 in boys basketball action.
But they hadn’t passed the litmus test yet. That would be after they came back upstairs for the second half.
“At halftime we talked about winning the first four minutes of the third quarter. That is something we hadn’t done in the first three games,” said Conner McKearin, who led the Phantoms with 20 points. “We really wanted to come back out with energy and play harder than them.”
The Phantoms did that and the hard working Nate Greb set the tone by scoring on a putback and then completing the three-point play in the opening minute.
“Nate Greb was playing hurt. He’s a warrior,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Greb finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Brennon Crossmon was also a big contributor. He had 11 points (three 3-point field goals) and four assists.
Jacob Plucin led the Phantoms on the boards with 10 rebounds. Eighth-grader Bryson Bourn got his first varsity points for the Phantoms.
Jack Boyle led the Presidents with 10 points and Ryan Boyle followed with seven. Ryan Sheehan and Jonathan Peters tossed in six each.
“This was a good win without Joe, our starting point guard, not playing and Nate Greb hurt,” Eaton said. “I envy the way Black River plays. They play hard.”
Black River coach Donald Richard agreed that the effort was there from his 0-2 Presidents.
“I liked the intensity,” Richard said. “The shots were not falling. When the shots start falling, I think we can compete with anybody.”
Winning those early minutes of the third quarter was a big deal to Eaton and the Phantoms because failing to close out games has been the major deficiency previously this season.
“It’s definitely an effort thing, it’s a mentality,” McKearin said of that ability to keep the foot on the pedal after carving out a big lead.
Richard will be looking for his team to break through for that first win Friday night at Mid-Vermont Christian.
Trailing 11-6, the Phantoms scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take control of the game for good. McKearin drove the lane for the hoop that put them in front 13-11 and it was off to the races.
“Proctor has those tough 3-point shooters,” Richard said.
McKearin, like Crossmon, had three 3s. Jacob May also came off the bench to drop in another 3 for the Phantoms in the second half.
The Phantoms (3-1) host West Rutland in the big rivalry game on Dec. 27.
