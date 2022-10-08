PITTSFORD — Decorate the Marble Bridge with maroon and white bunting: The Proctor Phantoms swept the Homecoming soccer games on Saturday at Taranovich Field. The girls beat rival West Rutland 3-1 in the first game and then the boys made the day complete by beating Westside 4-3 in overtime.
Homecoming wins are all that much more special for Proctor and West Rutland because they serve as one another's Homecoming opponent each year and the neighborhood rivalry is a longtime and cherished tradition.
"There is a lot more energy in a West Rutland game and a lot more riding on it," Proctor forward Emma Palmer said after helping her team to the win in the girls game.
"It is a lot different beating West Rutland," said Joel Denton, the lone senior on the Proctor boys team.
"We took that loss over there (at Westside's Homecoming) and that really fueled the fire."
The most dramatic of the two games was the nightcap as the boys contest went into overtime.
Cam Cannucci provided the thunder and Denton the lightning.
Cannucci has a strong foot and he powered the ball about 50 yards with Denton finishing off the goal at the other end with the header to end the game with 3:25 left in the first 10-minute overtime.
The boys game left Proctor with a record of 3-8 and West Rutland at 3-7.
The Proctor girls hiked their mark to 9-2 while dropping the Golden Horde to 6-4.
THE GIRLS
Proctor 3, Westside 1
The Phantoms got on top 16:03 before the half on the familiar connection of Jenna Davine and Isabel Greb.
Davine directed her strong corner kick to the far post and Greb was able to score on a header.
Davine likes to look for Greb when taking her corner kicks because she knows that her fellow captain is likely to make something happen.
"Isabel is aggressive in the box. I have taken corner kicks with other players who were strong in the box like Maggie McKearin, Allie Almond and Maddie Flanders and Isabel is the one now that I know will be aggressive in the box," Davine said.
The lead did not hold up. Westside's top scorer Peyton Guay (14 goals this season) struck a ball from 30 yards out that settled high in the cage to knot the score.
The game was still tied at halftime but less than five minutes into the new half, Palmer scored from 20 yards away with Greb notching the assist.
Gren tacked on the insurance goal with a great individual effort — a run that she made from midfield to deep in the box before unloading her shot.
It was a huge win for the Phantoms' psyche because it came on the heels of a 2-0 loss to Poultney.
Palmer said the Phantoms sorted a few things out after that loss.
"We wanted to get our touches and be first to the ball," she said.
West Rutland has some dangerous weapons led by the likes of Guay, Arianna Coombs, Aubrey Beaulieu, Hayley Raiche and Gabby Griffith.
Proctor goalkeeper Cadence Goodwin did a good job of neutralizing those weapons by the way she commanded the box.
Se made two outstanding saves in rapid succession but her real worth was in the way she controlled play in the box to prevent more serious threats from materializing.
"We have worked with her a lot on that and she did a great job today," Proctor co-coach and goalie guru Scott French said.
"With Guay's speed especially, Cadence had to get off her line and she did that very well today."
Westside keeper Bella Coombs also was spectacular with several very difficult saves.
"I thought Bella made some great saves and Hannah Cecot played very well for us in the back," said Dillon Zaengle who was standing in for regular coach Deanna Rodolfy.
Zaengle was undoubtedly seeing some potential goals go by the wayside in his sleep the night after the game.
"We didn't take care of our chances. We had a lot of opportunities to score," Zaengle said.
BOYS
Proctor 4, Westside 3
(Overtime)
Just as they did in the girls game, the Phantoms drew first blood. It was Isaac Parker converting Isaiah Fernandez's cross just five minutes into the game.
Denton nearly padded the lead minutes later after making a long run but his shot nailed the crossbar. West Rutland goalie Gus Covarrubias then made an outstanding save on a shot off the rebound.
Matt Nop also rocked the crossbar for the Phantoms .
No crossbar or goalie was going to stop the Golden Horde's Tristan Rocke. He placed a ball perfectly, high in the far corner, giving Proctor keeper Aaron Brock no chance. That squared the score at 1-1 with 14:38 left in the first half.
The Phantoms weren't done. They still had plenty of damage to inflict before the half.
Denton put the Phantoms ahead 2-1 with 11:02 still to play.
Then, with 1:48 to go before the break, the Phantoms were awarded a penalty kick. Denton drove it hard to Covarrubias' left. It slammed into the corner, giving the keeper no chance.
"I try to make the goalie think I am going the other way," Denton said.
That 3-1 lead at halftime looked fairly healthy but the Horde talked about playing for pride at the halftime.
They did a lot more than that. They fought all the way back.
The first goal came less than four minutes into the new half and it was scored by eighth grader Ryan Coolidge.
Peter Guay, another eighth grader, had a great look in a bid for the tying goal but shot it just over the bar. His teammate Jacob Chamberlain then hit the crossbar.
This was the way it went as the Horde kept knocking. The pressure paid off when Noah Olson directed his free kick into the net from 25 yards out with 13:55 to go.
The Phantoms came oh so close to winning the game in regulation when Nop played a ball to Parker who was denied on a spectacular save by Covarrubias.
"Gus was really good today. He has been the last couple of games," Zaengle said.
Brock was stellar at the other end of the field. A freshman, he has the Phantoms set in that important position for three more years.
That only set the stage for Cannucci and Denton.
"We talk about that (getting production from Cannucci's foot) all the time," Proctor co-coach Curtis Tomlinson said.
The Phantoms started the season slowly but Denton said he feels this win will give them a boost going forward.
"I think we can go a long way now. I think we we can get to where we want to go," Denton said.
Olson is Westside's only senior and Denton has that honor for Proctor. They have played in their final Homecoming game against one another but there could still be one more contest remaining between the Golden Horde and the Phantoms.
It would not be surprising if they meet in the Division IV playoffs. That last happened in 2019 when West Rutland ousted the Phantoms in the quarterfinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.