WEST RUTLAND — Proctor's Isabel Greb had been cleared to play from a concussion a couple of games ago but she has no hesitation about heading the ball. She headed in the first goal of Saturday's game against West Rutland and it was the impetus for the Phantoms' 3-1 victory.
Greb's header came off a ball delivered by Jenna Davine seven minutes into the game.
The Phantoms were still clinging to that 1-0 lead when Westside had a great opportunity. Proctor goalie Cadence Goodwin lost the handle on a ball when she was a good ways out of the goal but Proctor defender Aleea Richardson alertly kicked the ball out of bounds.
There was no denying the Golden Horde's Peyton Guay two minutes before the half. It was a great individual effort in which she made a run of about 30 yards into the box before ripping a hard shot into the net.
Guay nearly got the go-ahead goal for the Golden Horde after the teams came back onto the field. Her hard, low shot hit the base of the post.
It was Greb netting the winning goal with 33:35 left in the game. Goalie Bella Coombs got her hands on the ball but the force of Greb's shot carried it into the goal. Davine was credited with her second assist.
West Rutland's Emily Trepanier had a near miss right on the goal line, one of several chances the Horde had to get the equalizer.
The best save of the day was by Coombs off a scorching shot by Emma Palmer that was ticketed for the far corner. Coombs, fully extended, deflected the ball away with 11:40 remaining.
Proctor co-coach Scott French, a notable goalkeeper coach, even had to applaud the save.
"I actually clapped. That was a great save. She made a couple of nice saves," French said.
"And her big punts are also a weapon."
Not even Coombs could deny Palmer with 7:28 remaining. Palmer scored on a gorgeous shot from 25 yards out. Greb earned the assist.
That was a very big goal because West Rutland was exerting enough offensive pressure so that a one-goal did not feel safe.
"I knew we had it when we got that third goal," Greb said.
"That was a great shot by Palmer," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
There is a lot of parity in Division IV this year and most of the games are close, dogfights to the wire.
They are the kinds of game the Phantoms don't mind.
"We are just grinders," French said.
"Every game this year, you have got to come ready," Hughes said.
The game was played in front a large Homecoming crowd and on Oct. 8 the Golden Horde gets another crack at the Phantoms when they are Proctor's Homecoming opponent.
A more immediate concern for the 3-2 Golden Horde is Wednesday's home game against Arlington.
The Phantoms take a 6-1 record into Tuesday's game against Sharon Academy.
