PITTSFORD — There's something about scoring first when teams unfamiliar with one another are meeting in the playoffs. If the goal comes early, so much the better.
Proctor's Joel Denton delivered a bullet from 25 yards out, putting Proctor on the board less than five minutes into the Phantoms' 2-1 victory over Twinfield in Saturday's quarterfinal game at Taranovich Field.
"It is always important to score first. It puts more confidence into the team," Denton said.
That importance of jumping on an opponent early is underscored in a playoff game where the teams had never seen one another during the regular season. There is nothing quite like sending a message.
Conner McKearin scored again for the Phantoms less than 10 minutes into the contest, capitalizing on teammate Jed Noip's corner kick. Message sent.
"We gave up those two quick goals. Yet we adjusted. If you take away the first 10 minutes..." Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said.
The Trojans did not score their goal until 1:03 remained in the game. Alec Moran seized the opportunity presented by a loose ball after Meles Gouge's corner kick struck the crossbar.
Gouge is an outstanding freshman who drew raves from Proctor coach Chad Wilson. He has a hard, accurate shot and has a penchant for distributing it to teammates, always making the correct pass.
"We had trouble adjusting to such a physical game. It was very physical but I thought the officials did the best they could in controlling it," Stratman said.
The Trojans tried hard to mount an attack and often did so effectively but the Phantoms' last lines of defense were solid.
Proctor goalkeeper Ian French did an outstanding job of commanding the box. He anticipated shots, passes and runs and was always in the right place.
"Ian played very well," Wilson said. "He was always calling for the ball at the 18. He was real solid in the net."
Twinfield keeper Neil Alexander was also stout against some pretty intensified pressure.
"Joel's shot was a real nice shot but you have to credit Twinfield. They are really strong. They don't come across as a No. 6 seed," Wilson said.
"I thought we played as a team really well."
Wilson felt his defense was strong, starting with French but also getting superb performances from the four backs: Jed Nop, Xavier Lawson, Cam Richardson and Bryson Bourne.
Nop has become the centerpiece of that back line after moving into that role this season.
"We didn't know much about Proctor. We knew that they would be tough and that they had some standout players," Stratman said.
"I thought we let down a little after those first two goals but we got it back," Denton said.
In addition to scoring his team's goal, Moran had a strong game on defense. Crossmon was an offensive threat for Proctor all day with his runs and crosses. When he had one particularly dangerous looking run in the first half, Moran deterred him with a clutch tackle.
The Trojans finish the season 8-4.
The No. 3 Phantoms take a 9-2-1 mark into Tuesday's home semifinal game against No. 7 and 8-3-1 Sharon Academy. The Phantoms split their two games with Sharon during the season.
