PITTSFORD — Fittingly, three Proctor seniors figured in the goal of the Phantoms’ 1-0 victory over Sharon Academy in Thursday’s boys soccer quarterfinal game at Taranovich Field.
Yet, it was a junior making what might have been the biggest play of all. Proctor goalkeeper Ian French went high in the air and tipped Riley Eastman’s rocket over the crossbar. Eastman’s line drive was ticketed for the upper net and the game’s first score two minutes into the second half.
Jay Wilson, standing in as the Proctor coach for his son Chad, called French’s save “a game changer.”
“I saw it right off his foot. I tracked it and was able to tip it,” French said. “It was kind of scary. I wasn’t sure I had a chance on it.”
That was the beginning of one furious minute. The next Proctor possession, Joel Denton had a great chance to run onto a ball in the box but Phoenix goalie Ben Rodis denied him with a sliding save,
The goal came with 10:33 left in the game and thoughts of overtime and even the dreaded penalty kicks not far from anyone’s mind.
The three seniors combining efforts were Jed Nop, Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin.
Nop hung a corner kick in front of the goal, Crossmon directed it with his head to McKearin who buried it for the score.
“I was just open in the back when Brennon flicked it with his head,” McKearin said.
Both teams threatened plenty but French and Rodis were playing well. The defenders in front of the keepers were stout also, clearing balls, many of them with their heads, under some intense pressure.
Thoughts of a scoreless tie began to increase as the daylight began to decrease.
McKearin, though, remained confident.
“We said at halftime, ‘it’s (the goal) coming,’” McKearin said. “It’s coming.”
It was the third one-goal game the Phantoms and Phoenix have played this season, each winning one of the regular-season contests.
The No. 3 Phantoms will take a 10-2-1 victory into the state championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
No. 7 Sharon completes its season at 8-4-1. One of the highlights of the campaign for coach Blake Fabrikant and his Phoenix was pinning an upset on No. 2 Rivendell in the quarterfinals.
McKearin made a strong bid to score about seven minutes into the game. Rodin made an outstanding save on McKearin’s blistering shot but injured himself on the play.
He complained of blurry vision from being struck in the eye but was back in the game in a minute.
Sharon’s Ever Tofel had the next strong scoring bid with his direct kick from 25 yards out. It looked destined for the corner of the net but French swatted it away, sprawling horizontally.
That it is the way it went. McKearin, Denton, Matt Nop and Carter Crossmon had near misses for the Phantoms and Daniel Henderson, Jack Lloyd, Eastman and Tofel threatened plenty for the Phoenix.
One really good chance for the Phoenix came when Henderson played a ball to Eastman for a run deep into the box.
But only the senior triumvirate could find the back of the net.
Playing their final game ever at Taranovich Field, it was a moment McKearin, Jed Nop and Brennon Crossmon will long remember.
“We played three one-goal games with Sharon. They are so well coached,” Jay Wilson said.
“Maybe we weren’t always very pretty but we were gritty.”
Now, they are hoping that grit will be enough against Twin Valley.
