POULTNEY — Proctor’s Cam Richardson showed the tenacity of a bulldog in going the distance for the victory in the baseball opener against Poultney. He endured 114 pitches and one very rocky inning to earn the 9-8 decision.
The Phantoms were trailing 7-3 entering the top of the seventh when they staged a six-run rally to take a 9-7 lead.
The defense collapsed behind Poultney reliever Craig Baptie in that inning with two costly infield errors.
The Phantoms made those miscues hurt with some big hits, the biggest a two-run single by Brennon Crossmon. Lucas Merrill also had an RBI-single in the inning.
Cam Cannucci and Tyler Eugair kept the merry-go-round moving by slapping hard shots that were mishandled in the infield and Conner McKearin knocked in another run with a base hit.
When the inning was over, the Phantoms had sent 11 men to the plate. Four walks and a hit batsman aided the uprising.
Poultney coach Dan Williams was hamstrung by having a couple of players ineligible.
“I needed another pitcher in the seventh and I didn’t have one,” he said.
The hard throwing Ryan Alt started for the Blue Devils and pitched the first four innings.
Power pitching was on display. Alt struck out six in his four innings and Richardson fanned 11 for the game.
Proctor got two runs across in the first on one hit, an RBI single by Jacob Patch. Leadoff batter McKearin led off the game with a walk, stole second and third and scored on Patch’s hit.
The Blue Devils got a run in the bottom of the first. Alt doubled and Liam Hill got him home with a single to right.
McKearin, a senior playing his first year of varsity baseball since eighth grade, had four stolen bases and a nice catch in center field.
Crossmon is another senior getting his first taste of varsity baseball.
“Conner is so fast and he is so good on the bases. Brennon is great at shortstop and he can get a hold of one at the plate,” Richardson said of his senior classmates.
The Phantoms padded the lead to 3-1 in the third when Richardson singled home McKearin.
The Blue Devils were still staring at that 3-1 deficit when they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
But that would be Richardson’s one bad inning. The Blue Devils touched him up with five hits in the frame and scored five times to take a 6-3 lead.
Tegan Capman knocked in two of the runs with a double to deep left and Baptie knocked in another with a single, Lucas Milazo had an RBI single and Alt had a hit to keep the rally going.
Alt got his third hit of the day in the seventh to plate Capman and the Devils were looking good with a 7-3 lead.
But that only set the stage for the Phantoms’ rousing comeback.
Alt was strong but when he reached 85 pitches, Williams took him off the mound and Baptie finished up.
Richardson entered the game with a plan. He would throw only fastballs until he wasn’t having success.
“I threw the fastball for three or four innings. Then, the curve started working,” Richardson said.
“That is an experienced team you beat today. I’m proud of you,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch told his players.
Coach Patch stayed with Richardson despite the high pitch count.
“He has been in some big games for us,” Patch said.
McKearin was the quintessential leadoff batter, reaching base four times with two hits and drawing two walks.
The Blue Devils outhit the Phantoms 11-7. Alt led them with three hits including a double. Gabe Wescott added a double and single for the Devils.
Poultney did not go down easily. Trailing 9-7 going to their last at-bats, they scored and had the winning run on base when the game ended.
Skyler Haskins had an RBI single in that inning to slice the lead to 9-8 and the game took on the tension associated with playoff games.
Capman made the defensive play of the game, a spectacular running catch in left, going away from the plate, to rob Patch of an extra-base hit in the seventh.
“Enjoy the bus ride home,” coach Patch said to his team.
You can be certain that they did.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.