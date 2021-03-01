PROCTOR — Athleticism and quickness. It can cause chaos for opponents and the Proctor girls basketball team has it in spades. Factor the miniature dimensions of the Almo Buggiani Gym into the equation and the other team is in a hornet’s nest. Mount St. Joseph was the team getting stung on Monday night, 53-45.
Not that MSJ made it easy, though. The Mounties led by as many as nine (21-12) early in the second quarter after Tiana Gallipo connected on one of her four 3-pointers and Meghan Cole knocked in another from the outside.
The score was tied (21-21) at halftime but the third quarter is where the Phantoms’ quickness and athleticism reared its head.
Proctor’s Rachel Stuhlmueller muscled inside for a hoop to give Proctor the lead but then Cole nailed a trey to put the Mounties in front, 24-23.
Isabel Greb and Maggie McKearin, the combination that gave teams fits all fall on the soccer field, were the catalysts for the Phantoms as they began to assert themselves.
Greb banked one in off the glass off a nice feed by McKearin.
Then Stuhlmueller canned a 10-footer and Greb made a runner that boosted Proctor’s lead to 29-24.
MSJ had one more answer and fought back into a 31-31 tie but Greb nailed a 3-pointer that gave the Phantoms the lead for good.
The Phantoms got up by as many as nine (43-35) on free throws by French, but the Mounties did not go away easily.
Cole made two 3-pointers to help close it to 47-43 but then came the dagger. McKearin swished a 3-point field goal with 2:25 remaining.
“Our shots weren’t falling tonight so we relied on our effort,” McKearin said.
That effort enabled the Proctor defenders to pile up the steals and take the Mounties out of any offensive flow with an inordinate number of deflections.
Players like McKearin, Greb, French, Syd Wood and Hope Kelley seem to have more arms than an octopus and MSJ’s frustration mounted.
McKearin said she knew the Mounties would be a tough out.
“They have really good shooters and we knew they would come to play,” she said.
Greb led the Phantoms with 17 points and McKearin added 16. Stuhlmueller followed with nine and French added eight.
Cole led the Mounties with 17 points and Gallipo had 12, all in the first half with four treys.
“We just had to keep an eye on her,” McKearin said of Gallipo.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso called the loss “disappointing.”
The Mounties had worked on a way to attack the Phantoms. They felt they were ready for them but then got away from executing the plan.
Bruso felt they were well prepared to deal with the Phantoms’ full-court pressure and, for a time, the plan was working.
“We talked about not dribbling through their pressure and then we started dribbling through their pressure,” Bruso said.
“You have to give Proctor credit for running their stuff.
“Now, we have got to figure out how to fight through this adversity.”
Bruso said that when the Mounties got that nine-point advantage in the first half, they should have been able to put the hammer down.
“That is when we should have built off that lead. Instead, we got kind of rattled,” he said.
It was the fifth straight victory for the 5-1 Phantoms.
The Mounties fell to 3-3 and will look to get over the .500 mark again on Friday when they host Woodstock.
The game began at a fast pace and with some torrid shooting. Gallipo connected on a 3-pointer and then French made it 3-3 with her own long-distance shot on the next possession.
Gallipo nailed successive 3s that ballooned MSJ’s lead to 13-7 and the Mounties led 16-12 at the end of the opening stanza.
Then the defenses began to muffle the offenses, setting the tone for the rest of the night.
Bruso said in the preseason how much he liked his team’s quickness.
The Mounties are quick but that is a relative term and on this night it was the Phantoms’ quickness that achieved the results.
