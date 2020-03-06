PROCTOR — If you aren’t ready for them, the Proctor girls basketball team will gobble you up like Thanksgiving leftovers. That’s what happened to Richford in Friday night’s 67-53 loss in a Division IV quarterfinal basketball game.
“We struggled a bit. We made some bad passes. Proctor came to play and caught us flat-footed. They were beating us to the ball,” Richford coach Tim Lagasse said.
That is the Phantoms’ game. They have quick feet, quick hands and a penchant for anticipating the other team’s pass. picking it off and converting the turnover into points.
“Our press is really effective,” Proctor senior Maddie Flanders said. “We work on it a long time. It is a big part of our defense.”
Flanders said pulling up some players from the JV squad and being able to practice five-on-five recently has really helped.
The Rockets were still in the game at halftime, trailing 36-24,
But the Phantoms quickly separated themselves from the visitors in the third quarter. Lyndsey Elms rang up a layup on a gorgeous pass from Maggie McKearin and then McKearin stole the ball and made the layup that suddenly ballooned the lead to 47-29 near the end of the third quarter.
Richford’s Jordin Jacobs canned a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the quarter but the Phantoms were never threatened again.
Maybe even more impressive that the pressure defense was the way the Phantoms stood up to the taller Rockets on the boards. Proctor did particularly well on the offensive glass, earning second and third shots on numerous possessions.
Rachel Stuhlmueller led the way here with 10 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Elms snagged eight rebounds and McKearin seven.
“Rachel led the way (one the boards). She played tremendous on both ends tonight,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Stuhlmueller also had nine points.
McKearin had one of her best games. She had 19 points and five assists to go with those seven rebounds.
“I had a feeling Maggie was ready to have a breakout game,” Hughes said.
Flanders had 16 points and Elms and Allie Almond added 11 each.
Kamryn Boyce had 25 points to lead Richford and Elizabeth Snider followed with 10.
The No. 2 Phantoms will take an 18-3 record to the Barre Auditorium on Wednesday evening to meet either Blue Mountain or Mount St. Joseph. Those two teams meet Saturday in Wells River.
“It feels really good. We are really confident this year,” Flanders said.
There was a blip on the radar late in the season when the Phantoms were upset by a Mid-Vermont team that punched its own ticket to the Barre Aud on Friday night by beating Danville.
Flanders pointed out that the Phantoms felt the absence of Elms that night against Mid-Vermont. Elms was sidelined by an injury.
“Getting Lyndsie back is a big boost to our team,” Flanders said.
The Rockets had the long bus ride from the Canadian border and the Phantoms jumped on them early, whisking to a 15-2 lead. That run included a 3-point field goal from McKearin.
Lagasse used up two timeouts during that early run but they were unable to slow down the Phantom express.
Lagasse was happy with the way his players stuck it out and kept playing hard after the outcome was decided.
“They play right to the buzzer,” he said.
The No. 7 Rockets finish at 10-11.
Now, the Phantoms get to go back to the venerable building on the hill in Barre. It is a place they know well but they want more than the trip to the Granite City. They would like the big prize, something the program hasn’t brought home since 2014.
