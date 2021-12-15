WEST RUTLAND — The Proctor girls basketball team can change things faster than you can say Naismith.
They were clinging to a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter and a couple of minutes later were sitting on a double-digit advantage. They cruised from there to a 60-48 victory over rival West Rutland in Hinchey Gym.
The Phantoms took a 43-37 lead into the final quarter but the Golden Horde’s Isabell Lanfear scored on a putback and then Kennah Wright-Chapman drove to the hoop to slice the margin to 43-41.
Then the tenor of the game changed in a blink and Proctor’s Maggie McKearin, who lit up Hinchey Gym with 35 points, was most responsible. She made a nice running hoop and then stole the ball, converting the layup.
Cadence Goodwin grabbed a rebound and put it through and then McKearin drove hard to the hoop for a three-point play.
Isabel Greb swished a free throw and the Phantoms went into a well executed stall, forcing Westside to foul.
McKearin drained both free throws. Presto, that two point lead had grown to 14, 55-41.
It was no surprise that a steal was part of that torrid scoring spree for the Phantoms. Defense is their calling card.
“Our offense would not be anything without our defense,” McKearin said.
In the first half, the much taller Golden Horde were not only getting second shots but often third and fourth shots on a possession.
Had they cashed in on more of those many chances, they might have gone to the locker room leading rather than being down 31-26.
The second half saw the Phantoms do a much better job of neutralizing the Horde’s vast size advantage.
“We are so small that we have to have the mindset that we are going to box out,” McKearin said.
The victory gets the Phantoms to 1-1. The Golden Horde is also 1-1.
McKearin’s 35-point evening included three 3-point field goals and making 14 of her 18 free throws.
Greb also drained two 3-pointers and followed McKearin in scoring with 13 points.
Peyton Guay found the mark with three 3-point field goals and led the Horde with 17 points.
Wright-Chapman, the talented freshman ball handler, had seven points. Anna Cyr, Arianna Coombs and Mallory Hogan added six points each.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani was disappointed with his team’s effort on the boards in the second half.
“When you have that kind of size, you should not get outrebounded,” he said.
“And our shot selection was poor.”
The score was knotted at 8-8 when Proctor’s Laci French nailed a 10-footer and was fouled. She completed the three-point play and the Golden Horde never had the lead again.
The second quarter saw some impressive long-distance shooting. The first 12 points of the stanza were the result of shots launched behind the arc. Greb made two in a row for the Phantoms, Guay answered with her own trey for Westside and then McKearn nailed the next one to bump the Phantoms’ lead to 24-16.
Jenna Davine got into the 3-point act for the Phantoms meaning there were five 3s in that second quarter.
The Golden Horde gets no rest. They travel to Mill River to for a second meeting with the Minutemen in North Clarendon. That game now has a starting time at 5 p.m.
The Phantoms host Poultney on Thursday.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
