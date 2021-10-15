PITTSFORD — There was only 1:39 remaining in the final overtime. It looked as though the Proctor boys soccer team was about to endure its third tie of the season.
Then, things happened fast. Very fast, in the span of 2 seconds.
Joel Denton was fouled, injured and had to leave the game.with 1:39 remaining. The Phantoms were awarded a direct kick several yards outside the box. Carter Crossmon struck the ball on a line and it settled in the net to give Proctor a 2-1 win with 1:37 remaining in the final 10-minute overtime stanza.
Crossmon was pretty sure of his shot when it left his foot.
“It felt good,” he said.
He struck the ball well all day on set pieces.
Late goals were a theme of the day. Arlington’s goal came with only 1:48 left in regulation play, a nice shot from the perimeter by Lewis Douglas.
It had to be deflating to the Phantoms who were so close to having Matt Nop’s goal stand up for the victory in regulation time.
But Crossmon felt the Phantoms regrouped after the Eagles’ score.
“I think we came out with energy in the overtime. We tried to build our momentum and take away theirs,” Crossmon said.
The victory was a big one for the Phantoms as they try to improve their playoff stock and get a home game. It lifted their record to 5-3-2.
The Eagles fell to 4-8.
Both teams had their chances during a scoreless first half.
Arlington’s threats were snuffed out, in large part, by Cameron Cannucci. Playing in front of keeper Ian French, he cleared balls all day out of the box. One of his best plays was a header nearly on the goal line that denied a ball ticketed for an Arlington goal.
The Phantoms had a ton of pressure on. But Arlington also had the equivalent of Cannucci on their defensive end. Joseph McCray cleared several threatening balls out of the Eagles’ defensive end, a couple with headers.
Nop’s goal came with 27:38 left off a pretty feed by Denton.
Arlington was pushing hard for the equalizer. Hunter Hill-McDermott had a good look but sent it over the bar.
Levi Petit made a strong bid to score in the first overtime but his hard shot hit the crossbar.
It was the Eagles’ turn to threaten at the beginning of the second overtime. But the shot was denied on French’s best save of the day. The ball looked to be headed for the corner for the game-winner but French came out of nowhere and batted it away just in time.
“I didn’t really see it,” French said.
He was more upset with himself for the goal he allowed near the end of regulation time.
“I am usually good on the balls on the ground but it slipped through my hand,” he said.
There was good goalie play on each end with French and Arlington’s Andy Petry making some tough saves.
The Phantoms have a short turnaround. They play against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon, the third of three games on Taranovich Field that day, all part of the Jimmy T Showcase.
Proctor and the MSJ girls kick the day off at 11 a.m. and Otter Valley and Fair Haven meet in the middle game in boys soccer.
