Set pieces is a key component of any good soccer team’s offense. It was evident in the Proctor girls soccer team’s 9-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday that Laci French is becoming the trigger on those plays for the 4-0 Phantoms.
French got an assist on Isabel Greb’s header on with a perfectly placed corner kick. French also slammed a line drive into the net on a direct kick for a goal of her own from 30 yards out.
“We work on them (set pieces) often,” French said. “We work on getting to the right place in the box and on placing the ball in the right place.”
MSJ became the first team to score in the Phantoms this year although first-team goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller has yet to be scored on.
The Phantoms have outscored their opponents 30-1.
Maggie McKearin led the Phantoms with four goals and Greb had three. French and Jenna Davine added one apiece.
McKearin has 15 goals this season.
Taylor Blodorn had MSJ’s goal, scoring her third goal in the last two games with 6:30 remaining.
The Phantoms broke through less than five minutes into the game when Greb set up McKearin.
The Mounties pushed hard to get the equalizer but a stout Proctor defense led by Hope Kelley turned them away.
McKearin scored again and then came Greb’s header to make it 3-0. French’s laser off the direct kick sent the Phantoms into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
The Phantoms did not take their foot off the gas. They had two more goals before the half was three minutes old. McKearin scored. Greb assisting, and then Greb scored with Katelyn Storey earning the assist.
Greb made another strong bid to score but MSJ keeper Cindi Carranza made an outstanding save, knocking the ball over the crossbar.
McKearin scored to hike the margin to 7-0, Janaya Richardson getting credited with the assist.
Greb notched the hat trick via Brookelyn Kimball’s assist.
Davine got the Phantoms’ final goal, Dez Traverse assisting.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson was proud of the way her team kept playing hard despite the lopsided score.
Tiana Gallipo slammed her direct kick just over the bar and Lauren Costales made several hard runs to the goal.
Costales played with an intensity you seldom see in an eight-goal game and Patterson awarded her the game ball.
MSJ falls to 3-1.
The Phantoms put their perfect record on the line on Saturday at 11 a.m. in their Homecoming Game.
“We are excited to play West Rutland,” French said. “West Rutland will always put up a good fight. I am looking forward to it.”
“Proctor is a good team. They play us tough mentally and physically every time that we play them,” Patterson said.
“We passed the ball real well today,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
The Phantoms know it’s nice to be 4-0. They also know the record means little when West Rutland is in town.
