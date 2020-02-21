POULTNEY — There’s an old saying that you should never turn your back on the ocean.
After Friday, the Proctor Phantoms command the same respect.
Trailing 50-32 in the third period and looking a half-step too slow, the Phantoms ended the game with a 33-6 tidal wave and ruined a Poultney upset bid 65-56 in Southern Vermont League play.
The final 11 minutes were as dominating for the 18-2 Phantoms as the first 21 were for the 13-7 Blue Devils.
Their great team quickness kicked in and it translated into 14 turnovers, more than half of them steals by the Phantoms to fuel transition play. It also helped that the 3-point game that was dismal in the first half (5-for-20) found a 5-for-12 finishing kick and helped rescue the victory.
Conner McKearin got up off the mat after taking a hard foul and had 12 of his team-high 20 points in the comeback.
Heith Mason had a monster game for the Blue Devils with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
“First of all you have to give it up to Bob (Poutney coach Coloutti) and his kids. They had a great plan,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “They outplayed us. They were tougher. (But) then you saw the Proctor team I’ve seen all year.
“I was really proud of the way they came back. That’s the team that flies around and makes things happen.”
But first Poultney put on a show. Utilizing the overwhelming size of Mason and finding open spaces and hitting players with pin-point passes, they racked up 22 inside points before halftime.
With Proctor flailing away from the outside and Mason and Ryan Alt cleaning the glass, Poultney scored layup after layup and surged to leads of 18-9 after a period and 37-26 at halftime.
When Mason scored a layup in the third period off a Silas Haviland dart, the Devils capped a 13-6 run and had a 50-32 lead with 3:11 left in the session.
Coloutti never felt like it was over.
“We didn’t do that all year and we got tired,” he said. “That team in the first two and a half quarters is the team we (he and assistant Rob Coloutti) have seen all year in our minds, but they haven’t done it.
“I told them I was proud of them. That first two and a half quarters was the best basketball I’ve seen in this gym since I came here.”
Levi Allen added another 11 points to a Poultney effort that was otherwise quite balanced and everyone seem to pass the ball with great precision to teammates who found lanes at the bottom of the Proctor zone. The Blue Devils had 14 assists by the half and with Mason leading the way Poultney dominated the glass.
Only the shooting of Brennon Crossmon, with 11 of his 17 points before the half, kept the Phantoms in the ballpark.
Solomon Parker had eight of his 11 points in the second half while McKearin had 16 of his 20.
McKearin came alive from 3-point land to get Proctor on its way and had eight points in a 17-0 run that shocked Poultney and a big local crowd that had been watching a Devils highlight reel.
When the Phantoms’ Joe Valerio meshed a trey it was knotted at 52 and after Mason scored inside to give Poultney its final lead, Proctor staged an 11-0 run to take command.
“I think we can still make it to Barre,” Coloutti said. “I feel like we can play with any team in the division and I think we learned that tonight.”
Proctor, which has won its last 14 games, had a lesson of its own and by the grace of a n impressive finish did not have to pay a price for it.
“Division IV is really deep and the kids have to realize that,” Eaton said.
“It’s definitely a lesson to be learned.”
And what Proctor was capable of with its back to the wall should make everyone in the division sit up and take notice.
