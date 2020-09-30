PITTSFORD — Proctor’s Isabel Greb came into this freshman season with a reputation as a scorer built by her middle school resume. She knocked in her first two varsity goals on Wednesday in a 7-0 victory in girls soccer over Arlington at Taranovich Field.
Greb said breaking through for the 2-0 Phantoms relaxes her going forward.
“It helps a lot. It makes me feel like I’m doing something,” Greb said.
The Phantoms have now outscored the opposition 14-0 through the two games.
The Phantoms have displayed a prolific offense and the centerpiece of it has been junior Maggie McKearin. She had a hat trick in this one and now has seven goals over the two games.
Arlington and Proctor have one of the great high school soccer rivalry histories. Since 2011, the Eagles and Phantoms have clashed nine times either in the quarterfinals, semifinals or finals. Four of those years they met in the finals.
But this Arlington team is young with seven of its 19 players either freshmen or eighth graders.
First-year coach Kirk Robinson has the right demeanor for a young team and will try to bring them along and, eventually, back to the greatness that has made this such a storied rivalry.
Greb got the Phantoms on the board just over three minutes into the game, beating goalie Audrianna Ennis with a shot after she had positioned herself deep in the box.
The Phantoms kept pressing the attack. Katelyn Storey made several runs into the box and unloaded hard shots. Dez Traverse shot wide and Jenna Davine ripped one just under the crossbar. The hard-working Sydney Wood also applied much of the pressure. Laci French did her part by sending well-placed shots into the box from the perimeter.
The pressure paid off 6:41 before halftime with Janaya Richardson getting a crisp line drive past Denita Moore who had replaced Ennis in the net.
The score stood 2-0 at halftime but other numbers told the story of the Phantoms’ domination. They amassed a whopping 14 corner kicks in the half to none for the Eagles.
The offense continued to click during the second 40 minutes. McKearin started the spree about 14 minutes into the half.
She netted her hat trick with 21:27 left.
Freshman Brookelyn Kimball notched her first varsity goal with McKearin assisting. That came with 18:25 left.
McKearin made it 6-0 and Greb tacked on the final goal.
The Phantoms also are fortified by proficient corner kicking, French with her left foot and Davine with her right from the other side.
“That definitely helps us,” Greb said of the consistent corner kicks as a weapon.
“We kind of expected more (from Arlington),” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. “I know they were missing some players.”
The Eagles had some bright moments. Sarah Tilley made a nice saving clear near the goal line under pressure and eighth grader Taylor Wilkins had a nice run at goal. Moore had an outstanding save on a shot by McKearin.
Proctor coaches Scott French and Hughes are eager to see how the Phantoms respond when they are in a game following two blowouts.
A test could come in a busy week ahead when they will see Twin Valley, Mount St. Joseph and West Rutland.
