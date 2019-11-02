WESTMINSTER — The Proctor girls soccer team dominated from start to finish in winning Saturday's 6-0 Division IV state championship game over Rivendell, but it wasn't until Maddie Flanders' third goal of the day gave the Phantoms a 3-0 early in the second half that they felt safe.
"When we were ahead 2-0 at halftime we said that we had to get the next goal," Flanders said.
Rivendell coach Tim Goodwin agreed about the importance of Flanders' third goal.
"If we could have made it 2-1 ... that is a dangerous score in soccer," Goodwin said. "I don't think they saw the real us today."
But the Raptors did see the real Phantoms and it was impressive. Flanders had three goals and an assist and Maggie McKearin was a big piece of the attack with a goal and four assists. Jenna Davine and Allie Almond had the other scores.
It was a special way for Flanders and Almond, the team's only two seniors to go out.
"It has definitely been a journey," Almond said of the odyssey that began with her directing the winning kick into the upper corner of the penalty-kick tiebreaker session in a playoff game against Mount St. Joseph as a freshman and ended in a season in which she battled through a sprained ankle and then hoisted the trophy on Saturday.
She thought back to that freshman season when the Phantoms were without the state's all-time leading goal scorer Abby McKearin (168 goals) for the first time in four years.
"After Abby graduated everyone said we would not be that good," Almond said.
But the Phantoms have stayed consistently good and were making their ninth consecutive appearance in the state championship game.
Flanders and Maggie McKearin have been prolific on the attack. Those were Flanders' 28th, 29th and 30th goals of the season and McKearin's 27th goal. McKearin has also been an assist machine and the four in the title game gave her 19 on the year.
"I don't have to score to be happy. I just want to win. This feeling is the greatest," McKearin said during the celebration.
"I knew we could dominate this team after those first two goals by Maddie," Almond said.
Junior back Catherine Cameron felt the Phantoms were in the right frame of mind on the bus ride down to Bellows Falls Union High School.
"I thought we were super confident but not super cocky," Cameron said. "We knew we had to watch out for numbers 2 (Mikayla Stever and 21 (Sienna Carter.) We were listening to music and I just think we had great team chemistry."
Rachel Stuhlmueller played most of the game in goal. The Raptors did not threaten a lot as the Phantoms played the game where they wanted to play it — on their offensive third of the field. But when the Raptors did manage to threaten, Stuhlmueller was her reliable self by catching everything out of the air and breaking up plays at the top of the box.
Angel Traverse took over for Stuhlmueller with seven minutes remaining and extinguished a couple of Rivendell threats with her devil-may-care style of play, charging out of the net and taking balls right off the foot of would-be shooters.
Nobody appreciated the plays more than Stuhlmueller who was cheering on her backup keeper.
"She just showed tremendous composure," Proctor coach Scott French said of Stuhlmueller. "She had a lot of communication going on and she was just a rock in the middle of the box.
"We are lucky. We have two good goalies. Angel would start for a lot of teams."
It was the Phantoms 11th shutout on their 17-1 record.
Proctor began attacking early. Almond nailed a screamer over the bar in the opening minutes, the first of several hard shots she would put on goal from the perimeter.
They kept attacking. Sydney Wood had a shot on goal.
It was Flanders who finally broke through with the game's first goal with 24:20 left in the half. She took a pinpoint pass from McKearin, carried it deep into the box and blasted it past keeper Cora Day.
It was a McKearin-to-Flanders goal with 16:33 left that allowed the Phantoms to take a 2-0 lead into the half. This time Flanders shot from 20 yards out and it cut just inside the far post.
The Phantoms pressed hard for what they talked about as being the defining goal during their halftime talk. McKearin put one on goal but Day denied her with a nice save.
Then it came and it was a shot from 20 yards out high in the corner that was delivered by Flanders.
Davine converted McKearin's third assist into a goal with 29:06 left in the contest and then McKearin's final assist set up Almond for one of her patented shots from 25 yards away that put the game way out of reach at 5-0 with 27:16 remaining.
McKearin had the final goal with 12:05 to go via Flanders' assist.
"When we play together I think we can beat any team," McKearin said.
"We played Phantom soccer," Flanders said.
That has been something good enough for nine consecutive state championship appearances and the program's eighth state crown.
NOTES: Laci French, coming back from two serious injuries suffered in softball and soccer early this season, made a ceremonial appearance in the final minute and even got some touches on the ball. ... Rivendell's only state title came in 2010 and ironically it was earned on Proctor's Taranovich Field against Arlington on penalty kicks. ... The No. 3 Raptors finsihed at 11-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.