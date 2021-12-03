PROCTOR — Proctor suffered some major losses from last year’s editions of Phantom basketball. The girls lost the likes of hard-working rebounder and inside defender Rachel Stuhlmueller as well as Hope Kelley. The boys lost their two top scorers in Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon.
The cupboard is not bare. Far from it.
The only players returning with any appreciable experience in a Proctor varsity uniform on the boys team are Bryson Bourn and Carter Crossmon.
That’s why the transfer of Levi Petit from West Rutland for his senior year is so important.
“Levi coming over is a huge boost for our team,” Proctor boys coach Jake Eaton said.
Bourn has looked extremely impressive in the preseason, Eaton said.
Crossmon can handle the ball and stick the 3-point field goal.
“Those three kids are the foundation, the building blocks,” Eaton said.
Proctor girls coach Joe McKearin knows his two graduated starters are big losses but he also realizes that what he has back comprises a team capable of defending its Division IV crown.
Both the boys and girls are defending state champions.
The girls“They all played together for years. There is a lot of unity,” McKearin said of his roster.
The Phantoms have outstanding ball handlers, shooters and defenders.
What they do not have is size.
“We are a lot smaller than probably everybody. We will play to our strengths,” McKearin said.
Returning starters are Maggie McKearin, Laci French and Isabel Greb. Then you factor in senior Meghan Cole, who started for Mount St. Joseph last year, and you have the makings of a red hot contender.
Cadence Goodwin has been impressive in the preseason and will be counted on for her inside play.
McKearin is one of the league’s top multi-faceted players. She can shoot the 3, score by driving hard to the hoop on the break, handle the ball and she grabs more than her share of rebounds.
McKearin, French and Greb give the Phantoms three experienced ball handlers who can also score.
Rounding out the roster are Katelynn Regula, triplets Angel, Dez and Jasmine Traverse, Jenna Davine, Grace Durkee, Makayla French, Grace King and Shelby Moody.
The Phantoms open on Dec. 10 at White River Valley in South Royalton.
“They gave us a tough game over there last year,” coach McKearin said.
The Phantoms never got to play the state championship game last year. They were declared champions when Danville was unable to play in the finals due to COVID protocol.
“We are excited to have that opportunity again,” French said.
French, a senior and one of the captains of the state championship soccer team, said she believes there is some carry-over from winning the crown in that sport on Nov. 6.
“Most of us on this team played soccer and we played well under pressure,” French said.
“We want to keep it rolling.”
The boys
The Phantoms graduated a lot of points in 1,000-point scorer Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon who would have achieved that milestone were it not for COVID intervening.
But Carter Crossmon, like his brother, can fill up the basket and Petit can score in many ways including with his athleticism down low.
It will all start with those three building blocks and from there the degree of success will depend up how the role players develop.
Jacob Patch and Joel Denton have shown a lot of potential.
Matt Nop, Treyton Kimball and Ian French have demonstrated they have what it takes to contribute as the season wears on.
“The team needs to find its identity. I don’t know what it is yet,” Eaton said.
“But the other guys have shown they can help.
“We are going to try to play fast like I like to. That means more playing time for more people.
“A big key is staying healthy.”
The Phantoms will get a big test immediately. They open up against Twinfield in the Bob Abrahamson Tournament on Dec. 10 at Proctor.
“They got upset by West Rutland last year in the semifinals. I have great respect for (coach) Chris Hudson. He does an excellent job,” Eaton said.
“I think people will really need to be patient with our team. We will have our ups and downs early.
“But I think we will be a surprise to a lot of people.”
NOTES: Twin Valley and Poultney are the other teams in the Bob Abrahamson event. ... The Proctor girls will find out in a hurry how they can match up to a much bigger team. Their second game of the year is Dec. 15 against a West Rutland squad that boasts two 6-foot-2 players. ... Both Proctor teams are seeking their fourth consecutive trip to the Final Four at the Barre Auditorium.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.