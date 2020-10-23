WEST RUTLAND — Army-Navy. Yankees-Red Sox. Ohio State-Michigan. You can tack West Rutland-Proctor on to the list of greatest rivalries.
That has been evident in the girls soccer series this season. Proctor ran its record to 10-0 with Friday’s 4-1 win over West Rutland.
The two toughest wins among the 10 have come against 4-5-1 Westside. The earlier one at Tranovich Field saw the Phantoms gut out a 3-0 win.
Other than their games against neighborhood rival Westside, the Phantoms have cruised, outscoring the opposition 69-3 this season.
“It is definitely the rivalry,” Proctor senior back Hope Kelley said. “They always play a great game against us.”
“It’s that small town rivalry. We always bring it against Proctor. It’s fun,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
“It’s been like this every year since I have been here. You can throw the records out the window,” Proctor coach Scott French said.
“West Rutland played hard today and we played in spurts.”
Nobody played harder than West Rutland goalie Serena Coombs. Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb had two goals apiece for the Phantoms but it is frightening to think how many more they might have had against your garden variety goalkeeper.
Coombs flashed her devil-may-care style all day, charging far out of the net to beat McKearin or Greb to balls in the box. She was also fearless in corralling corner kicks, catching them in the air in heavy traffic.
“I am so lucky I have Serena for one more year,” Rodolfy said. “She is something else.”
The Phantoms goal differential is pretty amazing but the number on the right side of the ledger is as amazing as the goals scored.
“Rachel (Proctor keeper Rachel Stuhlmueller) and I communicate on who to mark,” Kelley said. “That is why everything works so well.”
Kelley also has a great view of the synchronization of McKearin and Greb by being the sweeper back.
“It is awesome. They work so well together,” Kelley said.
The McKearin-Greb combo clicked early. Only 1:14 into the game, Greb scored when McKearin deftly played the ball to her foot.
Olivia Cyr was presented with a chance to draw the Golden Horde even but Stuhlmueller beat her to the ball about six yards in front of the goal line.
Anna Cyr came close to answering for West Rutland. She bent her corner kick toward the goal and Stuhlmueller seemed to misjudge it for a moment. The ball went inches wide, drawing a sigh from the Westside bench players.
The Horde had yet another opportunity for the equalizer when Anna Cyr ran onto a direct kick from midfield but knocked it over the crossbar.
Greb launched one of her rockets, looking for the pad goal, but Coombs denied her with one of her many magnificent saves.
Nobody could deny McKearin, 4:32 before the half. She displayed her uncanny skills by faking a defender, then faking the keeper and tucking the ball in the corner for the 2-0 lead.
Shortly after, Dez Traverse touched off a screaming drive for the far post that Greb nearly converted.
But it was Westside scoring next. There was a collision in the goal area and eighth grader Aubrey Beaulieu was opportunistic, putting the ball in the net for her first varsity goal.
Coaches like to say the first score of the second half is critical in a one-goal game and McKearin got it. It came about six minutes after the break, Greb assisting.
Greb got the final goal with 20:12 remaining. Katelyn Storey earned the assist.
That was all the scoring but Coombs was not finished with her eye-popping saves. One of the best came off Laci French’s corner kick.
It was Westside’s third consecutive loss but if Rodolfy can bottle the energy that the Horde always expends for the Proctor game, West Rutland could be a mighty tough out in the Division IV playoffs.
The Phantoms and Golden Horde await the release of the playoff pairings on Monday. The Phantoms are gunning for what would be a trip to its 10th consecutive state final.
It was Senior Day at West Rutland and Kiana Grabowski, Abi Farrow, Emily McLaren and Elizabeth Bailey were honored with their families before the game.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.