The Division IV girls soccer state champion Proctor Phantoms were well-represented in the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association all-state selections announced on Monday.
Proctor junior Maggie McKearin leads the way for the Phantom contingent, following her 35-goal season. McKearin had at least a hat trick in more than half her games, with her best effort being when she scored five times against Poultney.
Fellow Proctor forward Isabel Greb joined her on the team, after scoring 21 goals. Defenders Hope Kelley and Jasmine Traverse and midfielder Laci French all made the all-state team as well.
Rutland and Fair Haven both made state semifinal appearances and had a handful of all-state selections.
For the Raiders, seniors Kendra Sabotka and Camryn Kinsman earned the honor. Sabotka led the team with 12 goals, while Kinsman had six.
The Slaters had all-state selections all over the field. Striker Emma Briggs, goalkeeper Emma Ezzo and midfielders Megan Ezzo and Brittney Love made the squad.
Megan Ezzo and Briggs were the top scorers for Fair Haven and Love was the best distributor. Emma Ezzo had six clean sheets.
Mill River junior keeper Malori Carlson proved herself to be one of the best keepers in the league, even though her club didn’t have much success. Her effort earned her an all-state selection.
The addition of the Blodorn sisters, Taylor and Emma, played a big role in the uptick Mount St. Joseph saw and they both made the all-state team.
Kim Cummings had 11 goals for 8-5 Green Mountain, securing her spot on the team, along with defender Eva Svec and keeper Alex Hutchins.
Otter Valley’s Mia Politano, Springfield’s Haley Streeter, West Rutland’s Kiana Grabowski and Serena Coombs and Poultney’s Hannah Welch, Hannah Webster and Grace Hayes were other local athletes to receive the honor.
Carol Herbert, Burr & Burton Senior Goalie Charlotte Connolly, Burr & Burton Sophomore Forward Willa Bryant, Burr & Burton Sophomore Defender Jocelyn Chun, Burr & Burton Junior Midfielder Payton Karson, Burlington Senior Midfielder Ruby Wool, Burlington Senior Defender Brooke Booska, Colchester Senior Defender Olivia Moore, Colchester Senior Goalie Leah Lamothe, Colchester Senior Defender Jess Klein, CVU Senior Defender Josie Pecor, CVU Senior Forward Catherine Gilwee, CVU Senior Midfielder Olivia Zubarik, CVU Senior Midfielder Olivia Morton, CVU Senior Midfielder Souma Mitra, Essex Senior Midfielder Natalie McMahon, Essex Junior Midfielder Willa Clark, Mt. Mansfield, Senior Midfielder Anna Betz, MMU, Senior Goalie Chloe Cichanowski, Mt. Anthony Senior Defender Riann Fortin, North Country Senior Forward McKenna Marquis, North Country Senior Goalie Kendra Sabotka, Rutland Senior Forward Camryn Kinsman, Rutland Junior Forward Grace Johnson, South Burlington Junior Defender Madison King-Thurber, South Burlington, Junior Midfielder Madeline Benoit, Spaulding Senior Defender Halle Pletzer, Spaulding Senior Midfielder Emma Ezzo, Fair Haven Senior Goalie Megan Ezzo, Fair Haven Senior Midfielder Brittney Love, Fair Haven Sophomore Midfielder Emma Briggs, Fair Haven Senior Forward Katie Blood, Hartford Junior Defender Tanum Nelson, Harwood Junior Forward Louisa Thomsen, Harwood Sophomore Midfielder Ashley Proteau, Harwood Senior Midfielder Ivy Doran, Middlebury Senior Midfielder Beth Poirer, Milton Senior Defender Avril Desautels, Milton Senior Midfielder Sam Orest, Milton Senior Forward Sienna Mills, Montpelier Sophomore Forward Melanie Winters, Montpelier Senior Midfielder Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abraham Senior Defender Mia Politano, Otter Valley Senior Forward Emma Blanck, Rice Senior Defender Khadija Hussein, Rice Senior Goalie Haley Streeter, Springfield Senior Defender Caroline Kirby, U-32 Senior Forward Payton Gariboldi, U-32 Senior Defender Ireland Hayes, U-32 Senior Defender Sasha Kennedy, U-32 Senior Forward Sophie Burns, Enosburg Senior Midfielder Megan Severence, Enosburg Senior Defender Emily Adams, Enosburg Junior Defense Zoe McGee, Enosburg Junior Goalie Alex Hutchins, Green Mt. Senior Goalie Kim Cummings, Green Mt. Junior Forward Eva Svec, Green Mt. Junior Defender Carly Lane, Leland & Gray Senior Defender Malori Carlson, Mill River Junior Goalie Aniika Wagner, Stowe Junior Goalie Madi Powers, Thetford Junior Midfielder Emma Berard, Thetford Senior Goalie Hannah Kelly, Vergennes, Senior Midfielder Ema Gernander, Vergennes Senior Defender Elliot Rupp, Windsor Junior Forward Evelyn Page, Windsor, Senior, Midfielder Blake Southworth, White River, Senior Midfielder Liza Morse, Danville Junior Midfielder Zoe Crocker, Danville Junior Defender Ava Marshia, Danville Junior Forward Macy Molleur, Hazen Senior Forward Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen Senior Goalie Molly Sanderson, Long Trail Senior Forward Audra Marcus, Long Trail Defender Taylor Blodorn, MSJ Junior Midfielder Emma Blodorn, MSJ Freshman Forward Grace Hayes, Poultney, Defender Hannah Welch, Poultney, Midfielder Hannah Webster, Poultney, Forward Maggie McKearin, Proctor Junior Forward Laci French, Proctor Junior Midfielder Isabel Greb, Proctor Freshman Forward Jasmine Traverse, Proctor Junior Defender Hope Kelley, Proctor Senior Defender Cora Day, Rivendell Senior Goalie Kylie Taylor, Rivendell Junior Midfielder Lydia Eastman, Sharon Senior Defender Abigail Gross, Sharon Senor Defender Kiana Grabowski, West Rutland Senior Midfielder Serena Coombs, West Rutland Junior Goalie
