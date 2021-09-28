PITTSFORD — Retired longtime Proctor High School educator Bob Abrahamson could empathize with the Sharon Academy girls soccer team as they lost 11-0 to Proctor on Tuesday at Taranovich Field.
“The first soccer game I played at UMass, we lost 9-0 to Dartmouth. I know how they feel,” Abrahamson said.
It’s not easy being on the wrong side of the scoreboard on a day like that, but the Phantoms were having fun ringing up the goals. Maggie McKearin, Emma Palmer and Isabel Greb had three goals apiece. Dez Traverse and Jenna Davine also scored for the 7-0 Phantoms.
“I was happy with the effort,” Sharon coach Andy Ruddell said, “We played hard in the second half. Proctor is a very good team.”
The Phantoms wasted no time sending a message to the Phoenix. The game was only 30 seconds old when McKearin scored with a well-placed shot high into the far corner.
Sharon might have brought a 1-4 record to town but until you break through with that first goal, the game is still in the you-never-know-stage. That is why it is important to get the goal that early, Greb said.
“It helps a lot and it gets us more fired up,” Greb said.
The goals kept coming. The Phantoms had this one well put away with a 9-0 halftime lead.
Eighth graders on varsity teams are becoming more common in Vermont, particularly at the small schools. But as an eighth grader with a varsity hat trick is about as common as a hermit thrush sighting in the deep freeze of January.
Eighth grader Palmer got the first of her three goals on a textbook cross from Davine to pad the score to 2-0.
Palmer’s second goal, assisted by McKearin came with 26:44 left in the half. Then, Palmer put her hat trick in the book with 24:07 left in the first half.
McKearin dribbled the ball deep into the box and then banged it by defenseless keeper Maeve Miller to make it 5-0.
McKearin attained her hat trick with 9:12 left in the half and then Greb struck with a line shot from 25 yards out.
Greb took the ball on a run toward the goal before unloading it from 12 yards away to send the Phantoms into halftime with an 8-0 lead.
Greb scored again, Palmer assisting, to raise the margin to 9-0, the score ingrained in Abrahamson’s memory from decades ago.
Traverse scored with Zoe Reynolds picking up the assist and Davine completed the scoring with 5:02 left. Davine struck the ball well, the force taking it through the goalkeeper’s hands.
Greb said it is not always easy playing the game with that big of a lead.
“It’s hard. You really want to be respectful,” the sophomore said.
“We got everybody on the field which was nice. A lot of players got a lot of time today,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
“And we got to move people around to play new positions because you never know when you might need somebody to play there.
“The one thing that you don’t want to do in a game like this is to get any bad habits.”
Mary Gage Donohue came the closest to scoring for the Phoenix when her shot whistled inches wide of the far post in the first half.
Goalies Angel Traverse and Cadence Goodwin shared the shutout, Traverse playing the first half and Goodwin the final 40 minutes.
The Phantoms have a busy stretch approaching. They are at Long Trail on Monday, the first of four games in eight days.
Sharon hosts West Rutland on Friday.
