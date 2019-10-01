PITTSFORD — When Proctor grabbed a 2-1 lead, its fans had to feel good because the Phantoms boast a rock solid defense with veteran backs like Joe Valerio, Solomon Parker and Jed Nop. They came through again, keeping Sharon Academy off the board the rest of the way, winning 5-1 in Tuesday’s boys soccer game at Taranovich Field.
But it’s not just the backs any longer. Sophomore goalkeeper Ian French has proven himself under heavy fire and there was plenty of it toward the end of this one. He made a spectacular diving save and several more difficult ones. He commanded the box and showed his fearlessness in heavy traffic.
One of his more outstanding saves even compelled Sharon coach Blake Fabrikant to say “great save” after the play.
“He is working his butt off,” Parker said of French. “He does everything that is asked of him.
“He is not afraid to get hit. He has our backs and we have his.”
“I think he will continue to improve,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
The Phoenix brought a 2-5 record to town but hardly looked like a sub-.500 side during the early going when they took a 1-0 lead.
It was a gorgeous goal. Olly Skeet-Browning, the senior leader, sent a textbook cross to Daniel Henderson, who headed it into the goal in a place where French had no chance.
“It’s been a theme for us. We go up and then we lose. We’ve done that a lot this year,” Fabrikant said.
The 1-0 lead looked foreboding to the Phantoms because Sharon keeper Ben Rodis was very good in the early stages.
But with 21:55 left in the half, Conner McKearin drew the Phantoms even. He pounded the ball at Rodis who made a nice save only to have McKearin capitalize on the rebound.
Then with 4:48 left in the half, the Phantoms took the lead. Matt Nop gave Joel Denton a nice ball and he volleyed it home off the bounce.
McKearin nearly netted the pad goal before the half with a header off a corner kick but Rodis denied him with a nice save.
The score was 2-1 at halftime and the Phoenix brought the same intensity to the early minutes of the new half that they did to the early minutes of the game. Skeet-Browning made a strong bid but French turned him away with a diving deflection.
McKearin put the Phantoms up 3-1 with 26:57 to go. It was a hard, low shot in the corner from 25 yards out.
It was only about five minutes later that Brennon Crossmon scored.
Crossmon scored the final goal with 13:17 remaining, converting a header off Valerio’s corner kick.
Crossmon came oh so close to earning the hat trick minutes later when he blasted one off the crossbar with the net open.
“We started to minimize our touches and link some passes after we got behind,” Wilson said.
“Sometimes we come into the game too confident,” Parker said. “But we settled down and didn’t let it get in our head.”
The 7-0-1 Phantoms have a showdown in Arlington on Thursday. That promises to be one of the marquee games of the season with the Eagles coming into the contest at 6-1-1.
NOTES: Fabrikant is also the Sharon boys basketball coach. He and Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton talked some hoops before the game. ... Former Proctor boys soccer players have reaped some college honors this fall: Nick Ojala with a North Atlantic Conference Golfer of the Week honor and Gannon McKearin with a conference Runner of the Week accolade in cross country. Both are at Castleton University.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
