The Proctor girls basketball team was in a hurry to get the taste out of their mouth from a 50-40 loss to West Rutland. That is one reason why they got out of the gate so quickly, forging a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter on the way to Wednesday evening’s 55-22 victory over Mount St. Joseph at McDonough Gymnasium.
Maddie Flanders and Lyndsey Elms combined for 19 of those 21 first-quarter points. Elms finished with 20 and Flanders 13.
“West Rutland was a rough game for us,” Flanders said of Monday night’s 50-40 loss. “We had a talk about that. We had to fix some things and we had to come out strong.”
It was the Mounties who broke on top, though, with Ella Paquin scoring the game’s first hoop.
It was all Phantoms from there. They ended the opening quarter on a 14-0 run.
“We lost some of our confidence in the game against West Rutland. I think we boosted our confidence tonight,” Flanders said.
“I think we played better tonight on offense and defense.”
Allie Almond followed Elms and Flanders with nine points and Rachel Stuhlmueller added eight.
Stuhlmueller’s real worth was on the boards. With West Rutland’s 6-foot-1 rebounding machine Elizabeth Bailey sitting four rows up as an interested spectator, Stuhlmueller did her best impression of the Westside standout by grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.
Jillian Perry led the 6-4 Mounties with seven points. Selena Wilbur, Tiana Gallipo and Paquin added four each.
“We came out and played good defense. We created our offense from our defense,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Proctor’s starting five of Maggie McKearin, Almond, Flanders, Stuhlmueller and Elms are all athetic and brandish a high basketball IQ. That allows Hughes to deploy them in different ways that mean the players in the other uniforms can’t let their guard down for a second.
There is a newspaper clipping in the MSJ coach’s office that proclaims the Mounties’ string of four straight crowns that was only halted by West Rutland last season.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso knows there is a lot of work to be done before the Mounties can get back to those days of glory but he says they will will keep striving for it.
He was generally pleased with the effort on this night.
“We didn’t get back on defense and they had to recognize that sooner. Other than that, the effort was there,” Bruso said.
“Proctor imposed its will on us.”
Elms, who once wore the MSJ uniform during some of the years of the title runs, imposed her will from beginning to end. She had seven rebounds to go with her 20 points.
McKearin and Flanders also contributed to the success on the glass with five rebounds apiece.
“We are a work in progress,” Bruso said.
Progress is what he would like to see from his squad on Monday night when Mid-Vermont Christian comes calling.
The Eagles are 4-3 and Bruso said, “they are a lot like us.”
Mid-Vermont represents the chance for the type of win that could get the Mounties back on track with an infusion of confidence.
The Phantoms host Arlington Monday where they will try to build on their 9-2 record in an effort to secure a top-four seed.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
This article has been updated with the correct name of the Proctor coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.