PROCTOR — They were lighting up the scoreboard like a pinball machine in Wednesday night's varsity basketball doubleheader at the Almo Buggiani Gym. Proctor's Bryson Bourn amassed 35 points in the boys game. Mid-Vermont Christian's Hayley Goodwin poured in 33 and Proctor's Maggie McKearin had 31 in the girls game.
The numbers that really matter: Proctor defeated MVC 66-57 in the boys game and in the nightcap, the Proctor girls cruised to a 73-52 victory over Mid-Vermont.
BOYS
Proctor 66, MVC 57
The Phantoms ended a two-game losing streak and got over the .500 mark (6-5) by playing at a frenetic pace.
The Eagles record dipped to 8-6.
Both teams got up and down the floor, playing at a fast pace. The Phantoms had a lot of success throwing passes over the top, sometimes the length of the floor.
The Eagles came out strong and were leading much of the first quarter. They were on top 16-12 when Proctor's Joel Denton connected on a 3-point field goal and Bourn scored on a silky smooth move down low to give the Phantoms the lead at 17-16. They never trailed again.
The Phantoms won the first quarter 21-18 and bumped their halftime advantage to 38-27.
The Eagles were not going away. They were already in the double bonus before the start of the fourth quarter and got the lead all the way down to two (54-52) when Joel Roberts canned two free throws with 5:09 remaining.
Bourn had two quick hoops down low in heavy traffic and Carter Crossmon banked off a tough shot off the glass to cushion the lead to 60-52 and it just got easier from there.
Following Bourn in scoring for the Phantoms were Levi Petit with 11, Matt Plucin with eight (two 3-pointers) and Crossmon with seven.
Roman Goeppner led the Eagles with 23 points and Joel Roberts added 12.
The Phantoms always like to play fast but they were having more success than usual with long passes keying the break.
"We practice like that every day. That is when we are the best," Petit said.
They surrendered a lead in the previous game by not playing disciplined enough down the stretch.
They were better at playing with lead against MVC late in the game.
"We have got to be smarter at crunch time," Petit said.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton felt the Phantoms should have been 3-0 in their last three games instead of 1-2.
"We are still trying to figure it out," Eaton said. "We are still trying to figure out our best matchups. We don't really have our identity yet.
"We are best when we are attacking. We are a North-South team not an East-West team.
He said the players have to get the message that they are not going to get victories just because the uniform says PROCTOR on it.
"We have become so accustomed to winning here that they think they are entitled and that it is just going to happen," Eaton said.
Tuesday night it did happen and the Phantoms will look to build on a a win over a very good Mid-Vermont squad.
GIRLS
Proctor 73, Mid-Vermont 52
Proctor coach Joe McKearin saw Mid-Vermont as a dangerous opponent and the Eagles did take an early 6-5 lead.
Then, Meghan Cole nailed the second of her five 3-point field goals to put the Phantoms in front 8-6. They built that into an 18-9 first-quarter lead and were in control the rest of the night.
"I was feeling in it in warm-ups. I knew I was going to be on tonight. I just didn't know that I was going to be that on," Cole said.
She rang up 15 points with her five treys.
Izzy Greb followed McKearin with 17 points.
Jenna Davine was a workhorse on the boards.
"Jenna Davine had double-digit rebounds (11) for us. That is big for us because we're small," coach McKearin said.
The victory hiked the Phantoms record to 11-1. They have reeled off 11 straight since a season-opening loss at White River Valley.
The Phantoms took a 36-22 lead into halftime.
Goodwin nailed a 3-point field goal at the beginning of the second half. Sky Whitcomb scored to get the lead down to single digits but that was the Eagles' last threat of the night.
MVC fell to 8-5.
"I feel honored to be on this team," Cole said.
The partisan crowd at the Buggiani Gym was honored to be able to call them their own.
