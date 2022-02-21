WEST RUTLAND — Proctor High senior Levi Petit has bushels of memories playing in West Rutland High School's Hinchey Gym. Monday night he made another, helping the Proctor boys basketball team to a 73-33 victory over West Rutland.
His first three years of varsity basketball were spent in the green and gold uniform of West Rutland. It was only this final year that he swapped those colors for the maroon and white.
"It has been a long time since I have played here," Petit said after Monday's game. "I have a lot of great memories here, too many to choose from."
Petit has a nonstop motor and spends the game keeping balls alive on the rim.
"Levi is all over the place. It's great when one of your best players is also your hardest worker. It becomes contagious," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
The Phantoms are 10-9 heading into Thursday's Senior Night against Poultney.
"I think we have the No. 8 seed either way but we want to win that game against Poultney," Petit said.
West Rutland, 0-19, came into the game with some fire. The Golden Horde took a 5-0 lead on a 3-point field goal by Clayton Kessop and inside bucket from Tyler Fitzgerald but Carter Crossmon started a run for the Phantoms with his own 3-pointer that sent Proctor on its way to a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Then, the Phantoms put the game away, extending the advantage to 40-16 by halftime.
Bryson Bourn and Crossmon led the Phantoms with 19 points apiece and Petit followed with 15. Ian French gave the Phantoms a lift off the bench, connecting on two treys on the way to eight points.
The Phantoms took home the Tom Ascoli Trophy, hardware named after the beloved late West Rutland booster who was always stationed by the door into the gym for home games.
Kessop led the Golden Horde with 16 points and Garrett Owens added seven.
The back of the warmup tops for West Rutland read: "Committed to the Process."
Those are more than just words for a team that is buying into first-year coach Ali Mitchell's plan of building the program back up, brick by brick.
"They played hard. That is all I can ask," Mitchell said. "Proctor always plays fast and I was proud of the way we kept our patience and composure."
"We are an up and down team. We need to be more consistent," Eaton said. "On any given night, I think we can be scary."
Petit, Bourn and Patch were aggressive on the boards and that pleased Eaton.
"I liked our rebounding," he said.
The victory broke a two-game losing streak for the Phantoms.
Now, they'll try to win their second straight game on Thursday to finish 11-9 and, hopefully, host a a first-round playoff game.
"We have four special seniors we want to send off the right way said Eaton of Petit, French, Peter Maass and Treyton Kimball.
