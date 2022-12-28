Former Proctor High baseball coach Mike Perrone just finished an unforgettable football season with his Warrensburg/Lake George team. The Wolverines went undefeated through 12 games before the season finally ended on Nov, 26 with a loss.
Now, there will be more magic for Perrone in April and it will involve his old team back in Vermont.
Perrone’s Warrensburg baseball team will have a game against Proctor at historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York on Tuesday, April 25,
Perrone contacted Proctor High School Athletic Director Jake Eaton to propose the event and Eaton, in turn, bounced it off Proctor baseball coach Jeff Patch.
“I said, ‘Sure, We aren’t going to pass that up,’” Patch said. It is not only an opportunity to play the game on hallowed ground, but also drink in all of its history. Taking a tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame museum is part of the package.
Patch recalled being in Cooperstown one year with the Proctor team when Vlad Guerrero had just learned on his Hall of Fame acceptance.
“All the kids got to have their pictures taken with Vlad,” Patch said.
That is the stuff of memories. You never know what special baseball image you will come across in Cooperstown that will be lodged in your memory bank forever,
Perrone said he has made the pilgrimage with his Warrensburg team “a handful of years” playing against different high school teams.
This time he decided it was time to see if the Phantoms could be included again.
The event is a “can’t miss” simply because of the venue but the Phantoms and Warrensburg both look to be significantly improved on the diamond this spring.
The Warrensburg baseball team went 6-9 last year without a single junior or senior on the club. They figure to be much improved just from the maturation process.
Both Aaron Brock and Jacob Patch logged an appreciable number of varsity innings last year and both return for the Phantoms.
Patch and brothers Cam and Riley Cannucci have been putting in time in the off-season in the gym at Mount St, Joseph Academy.
It is that type of dedication that has thoughts of not only Doubleday Field dancing in their heads, but also thoughts of Centennial Field, the site of the Division I state baseball championships.
Perrone is a throwback to the days when small high schools had one coach who was at the helm of all three of the varsity sports. Perrone coaches football, basketball and baseball, all on the varsity level.
“They tell me that I am a dying breed,” said Perrone, a former Castleton University football player.
“It’s fun. I want to keep coaching all three as a long as I can.”
Both schools will fund raise to make the trip a reality.
Megan Cannucci, Proctor’s Director of Recreation, said a bottle drive will take place in Proctor on Jan. 8 to raise money for the trip. It will take place from 10 a.m. until noon. Bottles may be returned to the town’s skating rink but there will also be curbside pick-up.
“That is our first plan of attack,” said Megan, noting that other fundraising events are being discussed.
“We know we will do it. This community is always great about it.”
