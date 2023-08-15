PROCTOR — First-year coach Matt Parker, a Proctor High School graduate, knows exactly what he wants to bring to the program — an emphasis on defense and sportsmanship.
Parker watched a number of games last season and he wants to remedy a porous defense.
"We gave up way too many goals last year," he said. "We can't give up more than like 25 goals in a season."
Parker said some of the best players will be part of the defensive alignment and might be playing positions that they had not played previously.
"We are really going to focus on defense," he said.
When Parker played for Proctor coach Ron Henderson on a 2003 state championship team, defense was the cornerstone of the Phantoms.
"We won a lot of games 1-0 and 2-0," Parker said.
They, in fact, edged Wilmington 1-0 in the state championship game played at Rutland's College of St. Joseph.
Sportsmanship will be stressed every bit as much as defense.
The Phantoms have not been invited back to the Josh Cole Memorial Tournament in Ludlow and it was mentioned immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 event that they might not be asked to return due to the sportsmanship exhibited by the team and fans.
This year, Leland & Gray, Green Mountain, Rivendell and Otter Valley will comprise the Cole field.
"From what I have heard, I completely understand why we were not allowed to return," Parker said.
"I am disappointed. That tournament has a great atmosphere.
"We talk about it (sportsmanship) every day."
If Parker's Phantoms are ever heavily favored in a playoff game, he can point to an example featuring a Proctor team that he played on in 2002.
The Phantoms were the No. 1 seed and were stunned 1-0 by No. 16 Blue Mountain that year in the opening playoff round.
"Soccer is unique. Blue Mountain packed it in on defense and got one breakaway and scored on it," he said.
One aspect he loves about the the first varsity soccer team that will will coach is the senior savvy, skills and leadership.
"We have five seniors who are all fast and all have great motors," Parker said of Cameron Cannucci, Carter Crossmon, Dylan Aker, Isaac Parker and Matt Nop.
"It is great to have five seniors who will all be main contributors."
The only senior the Phantoms graduated is Joel Denton.
Sophomore Aaron Brock returns to the goal.
"Aaron has worked a lot on his fitness. He has lost like 25 pounds," Parker said.
Formal practices begin on Thursday and the double sessions will include a heavy dose of conditioning, Parker said.
The season opener will be Sept. 2 in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase when the Phantoms meet Fair Haven at 3 p.m. in the third game of the day.
NOTES: The Proctor girls soccer team has boosted its roster to 14 players with a German exchange student and the call up of some eighth graders. ... The Proctor girls have scrimmages set up with Mill River and White River Valley. ... Parker played on both a state championship soccer and basketball team his senior year. ... Parker and his squad had a team bonding event on Tuesday evening that featured a cornhole tournament and food at the Cannucci residence in Proctor.