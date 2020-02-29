PROCTOR - It was as though those little water bugs that flit from one part of the Proctor swimming pool to the other in seconds had found their way to Proctor High School's Almo Buggiani Gym for Saturday's Division IV boys basketball quarterfinal game.
Proctor displayed incredible quickness in forcing turnovers and converting them into points in a 53-33 victory over Poultney. The Phantoms had 17 steals and a like number of deflections in totally disrupting Poultney's offense.
"We work on that in practice. We have to get deflections because when we do that everyone sprints and we get points," said Proctor's Joe Valerio who has put points on the back burner to become the quintessential point guard as indicated by his stat line - five assists, five rebounds, five steals, five points and zero turnovers.
The Blue Devils came to play. They were locked in a 9-9 tie at the end of the opening quarter. Poultney forged a 9-5 lead with Levi Allen the centerpiece of that early success. He knocked down a 3-point field goal and then scored on the baseline with a power move.
Proctor's Logan Starling countered with a 3-pointer and Bryson Bourn drained a free throw to pull the Phantoms into the 9-9 tie.
The Phantoms won the second quarter decisively by Brennon Crossmon sinking two 3s and McKearin creating turnovers that the Phantoms turned into points. It allowed Proctor to take a 27-18 lead into halftime.
The Blue Devils were still within striking distance and knew they had to make their move early in the second half. Silas Haviland nailed a 3 out of the locker room and with the score 27-21, Poultney fans had to hope their team could feed off Haviland's trey and get a burst of energy.
That's why Solomon Parker's answer of two quick 3-pointers to bump the lead to 33-21 were so important.
"That was huge," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
"We talked in the locker room about Sol popping out and taking those shots. He is a great shooter," Valerio said. "He does not get enough credit."
The Phantoms extended the lead to 45-27 by the end of the third quarter.
McKearin led the Phantoms with 19 points. Crossmon followed with 10 and Parker and Starling added eight and seven, respectively.
Heith Mason, the Devils' outstanding post player, led Poultney in the final game of his career with 12 points.
Mason was working hard all game on the boards and Poultney fans showed their appreciation for their big man with a rousing ovation when he came out of the game in the final seconds. Eaton even strolled over to congratulate on him on his career and effort as he came to the bench.
"He is one of the best players in the state and the kids around him are good," Eaton said. "This is as good of a win as we have had.
"I really like what (coach) Bob Coloutti has done with this team.
"It is tough to win this time of year."
Allen was the only other Devil in double figures with 10 points.
The No. 3 seeded Phantoms have not lost since they fell to Danville 56-53 back on July 11 and will take a 16-game winning streak into their semifinal game at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The No. 6 Blue Devils finish at 14-8.
After another 3-pointer from Allen and an inside hoop by Mason, the Blue Devils had a 16-15 lead midway through the second quarter.
It was last lead they would have. Starling put the Phantoms in front with a drive to the hoop and Crossmon buried a 3. The Phantoms were on their way.
Poultney had the size advantage with Mason and Ryan Alt so Proctor's plan was to counter that edge with their quickness, playing fast for most of the 32 minutes.
Once the Phantoms carved out a sizeable lead hey changed the tempo in the fourth quarter and ran a much more deliberate offense to milk the clock.
"Their big with Mason and Alt but even their guards are big," Eaton said. "We have to play fast and fly around.
"I am excited about how hard our kids are playing now.
"We value deflections."
And the Proctor student section valued the accomplishment. While the players went through the handshake line, the chant from the students echoed through the Buggiani: "Barre, Barre. Barre."
Standing in their way at "The Aud" will be Rivendell. The Raptors advanced by beating White River Valley in their quarterfinal game on Saturday, 49-37.
