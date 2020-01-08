BRANDON — The Backyard Brawl can seldom be explained away by the final score. Proctor defeated rival Otter Valley 69-57 in boys basketball action Wednesday night but the event was several games within the game.
There was Proctor carving out an 18-11 lead early in the second quarter on a 3-point field goal by Conner McKearin.
The Otters used the 3-ball with Dylan Gaboriault, Hayden Bernhardt and Alexander Philo knocking them down from long distance to put the Otters on the heels of the Phantoms, 30-28 going into halftime.
Then, Proctor came out and won the third quarter. Joe Valerio ignited the Phantoms’ 18-7 third stanza with a 3-point field goal out of the locker room.
Then, the Otters appeared to be buried midway through the fourth quarter. The Phantoms had an 18-point lead (56-38) and OV’s House of Noise was growing quiet.
Again, the 3-ball got the Otters back in the fary. Gaboriault and Bernhardt struck from beyond the arc to start an 8-0 run and suddenly the Otters were back in the contest at 56-46.
Yes, this was a game with more twists and turns than a West Virginia highway.
The next twist was supplied by the Phantoms’ Brennon Crossmon. He came out of a timeout and scored five quick points on drives to the basket. The Otters were done.
“Brennon has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He went to school over here through sixth grade and he still lives in Brandon,” Valerio said.
The Phantoms earned the victory with incredible offensive balance — five players in double figures. Logan Starling nailed three 3-pointers and had 15 points. McKearin had 14 points, Parker and Crossmon added 13 each and Valerio followed with 12.
Parker Todd led the Otters with 14 and he connected on three 3s. Cole Letourneau, Philo and Gaboriault tossed in eight points apiece.
When the Phantoms took their tenuous two-point lead to the locker room, they felt as though they should have had a much larger cushion.
“We talked about finishing (at halftime) because we missed a lot of easy layups and a lot of foul shots,” Valerio said. “We were getting good looks. We were getting the shots we wanted. Our focus at halftime was on finishing.”
“We knew Otter Valley was going to play hard. They are athletic and scrappy,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Eaton felt his team matched that scrappyness.
“I feel like we left a lot of points out there but I was really proud of our kids’ effort,” he said.
Otter Valley coach Mike Stark loved his team’s response to an 18-point deficit with that 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.
“They did not give up. They came back,” Stark said.
He knows they will need that same type of effort on Saturday afternoon with Division I Brattleboro coming into the House of Noise.
The Phantoms have an abundance of outstanding shooters and some deft ball handlers and distributors.
McKearin, Valerio and Crossmon each contributed some stellar assists.
The Phantoms’ missing ingredient is a big man, but Stark felt the Phantoms won the battle inside.
The Otters aren’t particularly big themselves for a Division II team and that area of their game was hindered for a time when post player Lane Eddy was saddled with his third personal foul late in the first quarter.
The Phantoms also have a big game on Saturday, a showdown with Division IV heavyweight Danville.
The Otters fell to 2-3.
The Phantoms stretched their record to 4-1 and they will take a three-game winning streak into the Danville game.
