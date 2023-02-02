WEST RUTLAND — Proctor High School Athletic Director Jake Eaton drove the Thomas Ascoli Trophy over to West Rutland High School in his 2022 GMC Sierra Truck on Thursday evening. Then, Proctor's Chase Razanouski, Carter Crossmon and company went out and made certain the Phantoms retained the trophy with a 68-48 victory over West Rutland.
Razanouski had 23 points along with double-figure rebounds and Crossmon added 19 points.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Phantoms and improved their record to 5-9.
The Golden Horde has lost their last seven games and fell to 2-11.
The Phantoms took a 9-0 lead, the run capped by a 3-point field goal from Crossmon.
David Noel scored inside for Westside to end the run.
The Golden Horde quickly got back into the game and trailed by only three (12-9) at the end of the opening quarter.
But the second stanza was wrapped in maroon and white. The Phantoms on those eight minutes, 22-4, to take a 34-13 lead into the locker room.
Matt Nop and Isaac Parker energized the attack with their frenetic pace in the backcourt.
The Phantoms were in control the rest of the way although coach Ali Mitchell's Horde never stopped grinding.
"Credit to West Rutland. They played hard. Ali is doing a good job and has them playing hard from start to finish," Parker said.
Aiden Page, who missed games wit an injury, came in and gave the Phantoms a lift with nine points.
David Noel led the Horde with 16 points and Andrew Bailey followed with seven.
Razanouski was the object of one of the scariest moments in the 70-year history of Proctor High's Almo Buggiani Gym when he was injured in a game against Long Trail. He was unable to move his limbs. The little gym was evacuated and he was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
"I thought I was done for the season. I really did not think that I would be back," Razanouski said after posing for team photos with the Ascoli Trophy.
It was when he began to feel movement in his legs that I thought there was a window where he could play again this season.
"I was with him there in the hospital and he was pretty happy when that happened," Parker said.
The return of teammate Bode Richardson was not quite as favorable. Richardson tried to go and did see some minutes but his ankle was not nearly what he wanted it to be.
Razanouski and Richardson give the Phantoms two rugged big men under the boards.
Razanouski said that the return of a healthy Richardson would allow the Phantoms to pull off some surprises in the playoffs.
"We wanted to play fast and be aggressive tonight," Parker said.
Those characteristics were on display, particularly in the second quarter when the Phantoms took the game over.
The late Thomas Ascoli was an avid West Rutland High booster, according to Athletic Director Joe Harrington.
Many knew him as the man always attired in a gold sweater who served as an usher at the door during all home basketball games in Hinchey Gymnasium.
Each year, the Phantoms and Golden Horde battle for the Thomas Ascoli Trophy, another piece of one of the state's greatest rivalries.
The trophy finds a home in Proctor for another year but Westside has no seniors on its varsity and the JV Horde waltzed to a lopsided victory in the night's first game.
That has to have Mitchell and the Westside fans hopeful of better days to come.
The Phantoms have a gargantuan task in front of them. They host a Mid-Vermont Christian team that is among the elite teams in Division IV. Mid-Vermont soundly defeated Proctor 87-30 earlier in the week.
Parker will use that as a barometer game, trying to close the gap against the Eagles.
West Rutland travels to Sharon Academy on Monday. The Phoenix have also struggled and are 2-10.
Log In
