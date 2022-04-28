PROCTOR — Softball pitcher Cadence Goodwin added velocity to her repertoire with the help of a pitching coach in Saratoga, New York but it was her mental approach that really helped get her through Proctor's 14-9 victory over Green Mountain on Thursday.
Goodwin struggled with her control early (two walks in each of the first two innings) and also had an umpire question the legality of a couple of pitches.
She was able to put it behind her and eventually find her groove.
"I just focus on the next pitch," Goodwin said. "I watch college softball and even those pitchers can't throw strikes all the time."
The biggest benefit of having the pitching coach, Goodwin said, was perfecting her follow-through, the aspect most responsible for her increased velocity.
Proctor grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on three hits — a double by Goodwin and RBI single from Laci French and Angel Traverse.
The Chieftains cut into the lead on an RBI double from Chloe Ayer in the second. It could have been a bigger inning were it not for a spectacular play by second baseman Jasmine Traverse when she made a diving stab of a hard hit ball ticketed for the right-center gap. She threw the runner out at first, saving at least one run.
The Chiefs had a big inning, scoring six runs in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.
The Phantoms' defense aided the uprising, committing three errors in that frame.
The Chieftains made the miscues hurt with some big hits, notably a two-run triple by Williams and a two-run double from Kayla English. Brie Howe-Lynch had another hit in the inning.
The Phantoms answered in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 7-7. Jenna Davine had a key hit in the frame and French an RBI ground out.
The score was tied at 9-9 heading into the bottom of the sixth when the Phantoms scored five times for all the offensive support that Goodwin would need.
GM starting pitcher Howe-Lynch struggled with her control in that inning, hitting a batter and issuing two walks.
Goodwin then singled in two runs and Rhi Lubaszewski ripped another single that plated two more. Lubaszewski also had a double in the contest and ended up with four RBIs.
The Chieftains did not go easily in the seventh. They had two runners aboard with no outs. Paul hit a rocket that could have scored both runners had it been a foot or two either side of Lubaszewski. But the shortstop caught the laser and doubled off a runner.
Goodwin then ended the game with a flourish, notching her seventh strikeout.
"I love beating them. They are always so well-coached," Proctor coach Abby Bennett said.
Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson felt that Howe-Lynch was slightly off her game as the result of being away on vacation.
He is looking for better things from her on Saturday when the Chiefs host Leland and Gray and then on Monday for the rematch with the Phantoms in Chester.
The Chieftains made several defensive mistakes.
"We have to clean that up," the GM coach said. "We can't ask Brie to be getting seven or eight outs a game by herself."
"I love this team. Everyone works so hard, It really is like a family," Goodwin said.
Part of the family aspect is the connection between Goodwin and her catcher Maggie McKearin, a senior and former outfielder playing that position for the first time.
"I love it," said Bennett of the way McKearin has taken to her new spot.
Bennett, a former catcher at Elmira College, is appreciating the way McKearin is adapting to the new role.
"Maggie and Laci French are the two hardest working players I have ever had," Bennett said of her two seniors.
The Phantoms kept their record perfect through three games and the Chieftains fell to 1-2.
