PROCTOR — Two very different games Thursday night produced Twin Valley and Proctor as the teams that will meet in Friday night’s championship game of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic.
Twin Valley defeated Poultney 36-31 in a game where the offenses were dormant.
Proctor buried Twinfield under a barrage of 3-point field goals and then held off the valiant Trojans for 78-69 victory.
The Phantoms filled up the basket with 13 3-pointers and had nine of those in the bank by halftime.
“If they shoot like that not many teams are going to beat them,” Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said of the Phantoms.
It was Proctor’s perimeter marksmanship against the Trojans’ inside game led by Gavin Fowler, who had 21 points largely on an assortment of silky smooth moves down low.
There were some eye-popping numbers on the Phantoms’ side of the ledger. Joe Valerio connected on six 3-pointers on the way to 22 points. He also distributed the ball well — eight assists. Logan Starling also had 22 points and drilled four 3-pointers.
Conner McKearin and Solomon Parker made it four Phantoms in double figures. McKearin had 18 points and Parker 10.
McKearin had a couple of 3s but mainly he did his damage by creating layups for himself with some eye-popping finesse moves going down the lane.
“Conner is always creating and always in attack mode,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
“We were getting the ball to Star (Starling) and Brennon (Crossmon) and they were open. We have enough shooters on this team so that if we get them open they are going to make them,” Valerio said.
“I would like to see a few less 3-pointers and a lot more layups,” Eaton said.
The Trojans had plenty of offense of their own and most came in the post.
“That is our game,” Hudson said.
Jordyn Holt had 12 points and Nate Deforge had 11 to follow Fowler in scoring for Twinfield.
The evening’s first game was much different as the offenses struggled and the defenses clawed and scratched. It was a game with very little flow.
Owen Grinold led Twin Valley with nine points and Colin McHale added seven.
“They were a big seven,” Twin Valley coach Chris Brown said.
Izaak Park nailed two pivotal 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
The Blue Devils were led by Levi Allen’s 11 points.
Twin Valley 36, Poultney 31
The teams went downstairs to the halftime locker room locked in a tight game where points came harder than ketchup out of a new bottle. Twin Valley was clinging to a 14-13 lead.
But the Wildcats put a stranglehold on the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 13-4.
“We really came out of the locker room ready — a four-point defensive quarter,” Brown said.
One of the keys to that eight-minute domination was keeping Poultney’s big man Heith Mason away from the boards. Mason hauled down eight rebounds in the first half and only three in the second.
“We tried to keep a body on him and in the second half we did it every time,” Brown said.
“Credit to them, they made the adjustments in the second half,” Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said.
But the Blue Devils fought back and were very much in the game in the final minute. When Allen nailed a 3-pointer, it cut the lead to 35-31 with 29 seconds remaining.
Coloutti was impressed with TV’s defense.
“They really get after you,” he said. “But I was happy with our effort.”
Proctor 78, Twinfield 69
Despite a stable of prolific 3-point shooters, the Phantoms were intent on running more and shooting from beyond the arc less when they went into this season opener.
They did not follow the script. Crossmon made a 3-pointer for Proctor’s first points of the game, putting them ahead 3-2, and that was just the beginning of a 3-point barrage that saw the Phantoms make nine of them before the half.
The game had the earmarks of a blowout when Starling’s 3-pointer bumped the Phantoms’ lead to 29-9.
But the Trojans began making hay inside and cut the lead to 38-28 by halftime.
Twinfield trailed by 13 entering the fourth quarter, but again the Trojans made a run. After Fowler drained four straight free throws, it was a two-possession game, 65-59.
It took a 3-pointer by Valerio that gave the Phantoms some much needed breathing room, 68-59.
“That is a good team we beat,” Eaton said. “They and Danville will be among the best teams up north.”
“Our defense needs to get better,” Hudson said.
“We finally started to get the ball inside and that is what we need to be.”
The Phantoms and Wildcats will meet for the title in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Twinfield and Poultney will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation game.
NOTES: Bob Abrahamson was in attendance and will be back on Friday night to present the trophies. ... Thursday night’s first game was a rematch of last year’s Division IV semifinal game between Poultney and Twin Valley that was won by the Blue Devils.
