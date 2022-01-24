PROCTOR — Proctor's 63-56 victory over West Rutland was an Audition. Few onlookers would argue against these two girls basketball teams being stone cold locks for Barre Auditorium, site of the Division IV Final Four.
The atmosphere of the matchbox gym was also very Auditorium like.
"It was a fun environment," said Proctor's Laci French who had some of the most critical points in the game.
Newly minted 1,000-point scorer Maggie McKearin poured in 33 points and connected on six 3-point field goals.
"I don't know how we left the best shooter in the state open," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said. "And then Laci started hitting some big shots."
West Rutland was where Serrani wanted them to be, leading 28-22 at the half.
There were times in the second quarter when the Golden Horde looked on the verge of taking over the game. Mallory Hogan scored on a putback to put Westside up 22-16.
An outside hoop by Anna Cyr padded the Horde's lead to 26-19.
They had an eight-point lead until Isabel Greb made both her free throws to close the halftime margin to 28-22.
It is a classic confrontation: West Rutland's size against Proctor's quickness. The Phantoms were unable to capitalize on that quickness in the first half because they were in foul trouble.
But in the second half, Proctor coach Joe McKearin put the press on and the Phantoms darted like water bugs, disrupting passing lanes and causing all kinds of commotion.
Serrani said his team made silly turnovers but acknowledged the Phantoms' quickness caused some of them.
"They are quick, I'll give you that," Serrani said.
The quickness also converted turnovers into points, one after another. Greb and McKearin, in particular, were giving Westside's ball handlers' fits.
All of that pressure enabled the Phantoms to turn that six-point halftime deficit into a 42-40 lead by the end of the third stanza.
The lead quickly grew to double figures. A 3-pointer by McKearin and a layup by Greb off a steal swelled it to 50-40.
Mallory Hogan, a force for the Horde all night with 16 points, made a big shot get them back to within six but then French and McKearin swished back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to double digits.
The Horde did not back down and when Cyr meshed a 3-pointer, her team was still very much in the game at 60-56.
But with the clock down under 40 seconds, the Golden Horde were forced to foul and McKearin and French made free throws to preserve the win.
French heated up, giving the Phantoms a lift when they needed it most at the end of the third quarter. They were trailing 40-35 when French converted one from the outside and then drained a trey to give the Phantoms the lead for good.
"I was starting to to get more confidence," French said of her shooting. "I stopped hesitating and just let it go."
When the likes of French and Greb are scoring to go along with McKearin who now has 42, 40, 27 and 33 in her last four games, the Phantoms are tough to stop.
Asked about the probability of her team meeting West Rutland a third time in the postseason, the senior said, "I think it's pretty high. They are big and they are good. I think we will see them again."
French added 15 points and had two 3-pointers. Greb followed with 11.
Hogan led the Horde with 16 points. Arianna Coombs, Cyr and Peyton Guay added 10 points apiece.
The victory gave the Phantoms the season sweep of the Horde, but Westside fans will quickly tell you that the third meeting, if it happens, is the one that really counts.
Serrani liked where his team was at halftime but added, "I think we played well in the second half, too."
The Horde capitalized on their size with a wealth of points off offensive rebounds, but not as much as they could have. They also missed an inordinate number of easy attempts underneath.
"There should be a third one," McKearin said of the possibility of a postseason game between the Golden Horde and Phantoms.
It is one a lot of fans would love to see.
