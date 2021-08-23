Last season the Proctor girls soccer team went 13-0 on the way to the state championship. During the regular season, seven of the 10 victories were shutouts and the opposition scored only three goals.
It capped a terrific four-year ride with goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller.
Now, the Phantoms take aim at winning a third consecutive state championship and making an 11th straight appearance in the state title game.
They must do it without Stuhlmueller as the last line of defense but coach Scott French loves what he sees in Angel Traverse and Cadence Goodwin.
“It is as dead even as it can be right now,” French said of that position battle.
“They have both trained very hard this summer They are relentless workers.”
Unlike the girls team, the Proctor boys squad has its starting goalie returning. Ian French brings plenty of experience and athleticism into the net for his senior season.
Like the girls, the boys made it to the Division IV state championship game, tying Twin Valley 1-1 before losing on the penalty-kick tiebreaker.
This year, the Phantoms would love to have twin celebrations but there’s a lot that can happen between now and Nov. 6.
THE GIRLSMaggie McKearin had one of those seasons that you don’t get too see all that often. Despite the abbreviated COVID campaign, she still was able to amass 35 goals.
Best of all, she does not have to shoulder all of the scoring. She has plenty of help when it comes to finishing and much of it comes from Isabel Greb who is coming ff an outstanding freshman year.
Jenna Davine is another important piece of the attack with her runs down the wing followed by effective crosses. She also gives the Phantoms an accurate corner kicker.
Laci French is just as precise on corner kicks from the other side and also ignites the offense by putting shots on goal or into the penalty area from the perimeter.
The Phantoms also get some help in the way of transfer student Meghan Cole, over from Mount St. Joseph.
Rhi Lubaszewski, a skier from Killington Mountain School, was a windfall for the Phantoms during the softball season, wielding a power bat and brandishing defensive skills whether in the infield or outfield.
She has never played soccer before but coach French does not see that keeping her from making an impact.
“She is a natural athlete,” he said.
Brookelyn Kimball returns as a sophomore and is expected to contribute either as a stopper or in the midfield area.
Dez Traverse brings toughness to the midfield part of the field with her trademark energy.
Emma Palmer is an eighth grader with a soccer IQ and skills far beyond her years.
Rounding out a deep squad are Katelynn Regula, Val Johnson, Zoey Reynolds, Grace Oberg, Alia Richardson, Makila French, Emily Burns and Grace King.
“We are still very young with only six seniors but the kids came to camp in halfway decent shape,” coach French said.
Laci French and McKearin are the captains.
A highlight on the schedule will be the season opener against Otter Valley on Sept. 3 in Ludlow at 6 p.m. That will be part of a kickoff tournament with the winner playing either Green Mountain or Leland & Gray the following night for the championship.
THE BOYSIan French returns in the goal as one of several seniors. His fellow seniors are Hunter Bridge, Levi Petit, Xavier Lawson, Treyton Kimball and Perter Maass.
Petit is an outstanding athlete who joins the Phantoms as a transfer from rival West Rutland.
Joel Denton, the leading returning scorer, will try to take up some of the slack from last year’s top scorer Conner McKearin.
Other returning starters are Bryson Bourn, Carter Crossmon and Matt Nop.
The Phantoms open Sept. 8 against Otter Valley at home.
NOTES: French and Chris Hughes will again be co-coaches of the Proctor girls team. ... McKearin is within striking distance of the century mark for goals. She would become the second member of the family to reach 100 goals. Her sister Abby is the state’s all-time leader in goals with 168. ... Proctor coach Chad Wilson will again be assisted by his father Jay Wilson. Jay won 223 games and two state championships as the boys basketball coach at Mill River from 1975 through 1995. He was also Kirk Abrahamson’s assistant soccer coach at Rutland High when RHS won its only state championship in the sport in 2001. ... During a meeting with the media on Aug. 19, Vermont Principal’s Association’s Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said the Division IV state championship games would likely return to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.