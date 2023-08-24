There is something about a season-opening game. The anticipation is heightened. It gives teams a chance to start unbeaten and show the rest of the soccer world just what they’ve got.
It is even bigger for the Proctor Phantoms. That is because they don’t simply open with a game — they open with an event.
The Jimmy T Showcase on Sept. 2 will feature three games on Taranovich Field with the Proctor girls soccer team scrapping with Mount St. Joseph at 11 a.m. and the Proctor boys taking on Fair Haven in a boys soccer contest at 3 p.m.
MSJ and Otter Valley will play the middle game, a boys contest, at 1 p.m.
“It is definitely exciting,” first-year Proctor boys soccer coach Matt Parker said.
“And it is a chance for us to go against Fair Haven, a team that we usually don’t play in most sports.
“It reminds me of starting the basketball season in Proctor with the Bob A Tip-Off Tournament.”
The trick as a coach is to temper all of that excitement.
“Everyone will be excited but we have to manage those emotions,” Parker said.
THE GIRLS
The Proctor girls also have a new coach as Gary Hodder takes the reins from co-coaches Scott French and Chris Hughes.
Hodder has 13 players so he admits there is little margin for injury.
The numbers are a lot more impressive when it comes to returning goals. Senior Isabel Greb scored 27 of them last season and sophomore Emma Palmer another 14.
Palmer comes into the season as one of the most experienced 10th graders in the league owing to being a varsity starter in the eighth grade and playing extensive club soccer.
The Phantoms are also impressive at the other end of the field. Goalie Cadence Goodwin has looked very strong according to Hodder.
“We were working on set pieces at practice the other day and Cadence was very impressive with the way she communicated and organized everyone,” Hodder said.
Greb, Makayla French, Goodwin and Olivia Gianni, out for the first time, are the seniors.
Juniors include Aleea Richardson, Zoe Reynolds, Rowan Dean and Sophia May.
The sophomores are Palmer and German exchange student Annika Stablein. Stablein, who hails from Frankfurt, is most likely going to see action as a left-sided defender.
Jaylynn Lees is the lone freshman and Elianna Carman is an eighth grader.
The Phantoms seem to be adapting to the 3-5-2 alignment installed by Hodder.
The Phantoms are aiming for their 13th consecutive state final appearance.
THE BOYS
Parker believes the Phantoms surrendered 52 goals last season. He wants to cut that in half.
“If we give up 26 goals or less and keep our heads, everything will take care of itself,” Parker said.
“They all agree that giving up goals and too many yellow Cards was what got them last year.”
Parker will depend heavily on his five seniors. All have speed and skill. They are Carter Crossmon, Matt Nop. Isaac Parker, Dylan Aker and Cameron Cannucci.
Parker is a striker. Crossmon and Nop are midfield players and Aker and Crossmon will anchor a defense in the back.
Those defenders will be playing in front of sophomore keeper Aaron Brock who returns with experience and more mobility with his new body type.
The only junior is midfielder Matt Grover.
Joining Brock from the sophomore class are midfielder Isaiah Fernandez, defender Riley Cannucci, midfielder/forward Scooby Kimball and midfield player Kaden Bean.
Freshmen are defenders Frank Eugair and Nathan Brothers and eighth graders on the squad are Braden Shehee and Brayden Cannucci, both midfielders.
“We have spent 70% of our practice on defense,” Parker said.
He said the players came to practice well conditioned.
Another focus for Parker has been fostering camaraderie through bonding activities. They have held a corn hole tournament, had team dinners and gone swimming together in Beaver Pond.
“We will try to do something each week that is not practice related,” Parker said.
NOTES: The Proctor girls will compete in the Josh Cole Tournament on Sept. 8-9 in Ludlow where the Phantoms’ first-round opponent will be Otter Valley. ... Proctor’s Homecoming will be on Oct. 7 with the traditional opponent West Rutland. The girls game will be at 1:30 p.m. and the boys contest at 3:30 p.m. ... Scott French, a goalie guru, spent some time working with Goodwin over the summer.