PROCTOR — You can spell Proctor's 58-57 victory over Arlington in boys basketball on Thursday night G-R-I-T.
Carter Crossmon scored 26 points and blocked Arlington's shot as time expired but that was only half the story.
The grit? The Phantoms had somewhere around 20 rebounds per game sitting on the bench and still found a way to win.
Chase Razanouski was not in uniform after his injury in the Long Trail game and Bode Richardson suffered an ankle injury before the first quarter was over and did not return. Razanouski and Richardson are the guys who do the heavy lifting on the boards for the Phantoms.
There one second remaining in the game when the Eagles were putting the ball in bounds under their own basket. A full second is time to catch-and-shoot and the Eagles had what appeared to be a open shot.
But Crossmon came out of nowhere for the block.
"We were playing man. I am not sure who his man was but he was wide open so I knew I needed to come after him," Crossmon said.
Proctor coach Matt Parker praised his team for filling the void in the absence of his rebounders. Big men Matt Plucin and Aaron Brock, specifically did the work on the boards but Parker said the team has deployed a different defense which allows the guards to more effectively crash the boards as well.
Richardson was already working on a productive game with five points and four rebounds before his exit.
Following Crossmon in the Phantoms' scoring parade were Matt Nop and Brock with eight points apiece.
Nop was one of those guards who so proficiently went into the land of post players to help out on the boards.
Cameron Clark had 15 points and Cooper Jennings 13 to lead the Eagles. Joe McCray added nine, Lewis Douglas eight and Ethan Pickering six.
The result could wind up being an important one in the Division IV pecking order. The Eagles fell to 4-5 and the Phantoms improved their record to 4-7.
The Eagles wasted no time adjusting to the smallish floor. They took a 5-0 lead on a 3-point field goal by Pickering and a layup on the fast break by Clark.
The rest of the quarter was played at a frenetic pace, ending in an 18-18 tie.
The Phantoms asserted themselves in the second quarter and took a 35-28 lead into halftime.
They built the lead to 10 (35-25) on a drive to the hoop by Plucin but Jennings made three free throws in the final minute to shave the lead to seven.
The game would be tight the rest of the way. Jennings scored on a putback at the end of the third quarter to pare Proctor's lead to 47-43 heading into the final stanza.
Jennings inside hoop cut the lead to two but Brock, a freshman, nailed a 3-pointer to cushion the lead to 50-45.
Proctor fans might have felt a bit more comfortable when Plucin canned both of his free throws to hike the lead to 58-52 with 3:28 remaining.
The feeling would not last. When McCray connected on a 3-pointer with 1:35 to go, the lead was down to one, 58-57.
That was last scoring of the evening but that final 1:35 was still eventful with Arlington coach Eric Green and Parker matching wits and the players trying to stay poised in the pressure-packed seconds until the end.
"It wasn't as we drew it up but with a second left, if you get the shot, you take it," Green said.
"We've had a lot of injuries. We had four guys out tonight," Parker said of Richardson, Razanouski, Joel Denton an Aiden Page. "And they all play."
With Razanouski and Richardson watching, the Eagles had several possessions where they did manage three or four shots.
Green wishes his team could have gotten more out of those possessions, acknowledging that the shots were not falling for his team.
The Phantoms stood up to the Eagles in the rebounding battles pretty well given the circumstances.
"We have been working on boxing out," Parker said.
Parker believes that he could get Razanouski back as soon as next week.
"When we get everyone back healthy, we are going to be a fun team to watch," Parker said.
The victory ended a two-game skid for the Phantoms and now they will try for a two-game winning streak when they travel to Bennington to tangle with Grace Christian on Monday.
The Eagles are also at Grace Christian on Wednesday.
