WEST RUTLAND — You can talk about rise balls, change-ups, throwing strikes and other facets of softball pitching but the commodity that Proctor pitcher Cadence Goodwin needed most in the bottom of the seventh was composure.
She went out to the circle with her team clinging to a 12-11 lead over West Rutland. In a game where the plate was being dented more than a patient in an acupuncture session, all she had to do was keep the Golden Horde off the scoreboard.
She was brilliant. Facing the top of the order, she set the Horde down 1-2-3 for the 12-11 victory that kept the Phantoms undefeated through 11 games.
"I was just pitching it in there because I know my defense is going to make the plays so I just take it from there," Goodwin said.
Goodwin has improved steadily through the season. Whereas she used to have lengthy spells where she would lose her release point, she now consistently pounds the strike zone.
"I have been working hard on that," Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the team has also been working hard during this special season.
"We have been putting our blood, sweat and tears into the game," the sophomore said.
Nobody was sweating more than the West Rutland fans when the Phantoms scored five runs in the top of the first. Jenna Davine, Goodwin, Laci French and Isabel Greb had base hits in that inning, Greb's hit driving in two runs.
The Westside dugout was quiet with the 5-0 deficit but pitcher Peyton Guay changed that with a torrid line drive to right, leading off the second. It was a single and a three-base error that got by the outfielder, enabling Guay to circle the bases.
The Horde scored two more in that inning, paring the lead to 5-3.
The Phantoms took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth but this is when the Horde exploded for six runs and an 11-8 lead.
Gabby Griffith ignited the rally by leading off with a perfectly placed bunt single. Kennah Wright-Chapman drew a walk and Aubrey Beaulieu knocked in a run with her hard single to left. Guay was walked intentionally and Bella Coombs followed with her third hit of the day. Arianna Coombs was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game to keep the merry-go-round running.
Then, Samera Raiche delivered the biggest blow of the frame, a three-run triple.
When the inning was finally over, the complexion of the game had changed dramatically, Westside sitting atop an 11-8 lead.
Then, it was Proctor's turn to hang a crooked number on the board in the top of the seventh. They scored four runs in an inning highlighted by Davine's RBI double.
That still meant Goodwin had to protect a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the seventh and she did it with her strongest inning of the game.
There was some outstanding defense played in the game. Both shortstops — Proctor's Rhi Lubaszewski and her counterpart Wright-Chapman — had strong games afield.
But it was West Rutland center fielder Beaulieu who stole the show with two spectacular diving catches.
West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani presented three game balls — one to catcher Raiche for her performance behind and at the plate, Guay for the way she battled in the circle and hit and to Beaulieu for her incredible display in center.
Goodwin struck out six and Guay five.
But it came down to Goodwin being unflappable in the seventh inning.
"It was a gut check for us," Proctor coach Abby Bennett said. "It has been a couple of years since I had a pitcher I could be confident about in this situation."
West Rutland has also put together an outstanding season (10-4) with half of the losses coming to Proctor.
"They are young and they are learning as we go," Serrani said.
Maggie McKearin, Davine, Goodwin, Lubaszewski and Greb led the Phantoms' 12-hit attack with two hits apiece.
Bennett praised McKearin for her plate discipline in that four-run seventh when she drew a walk to lead off that inning.
Bella Coombs and Raiche led the Golden Horde with three hits apiece. Guay added two hits.
NOTES: Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton will not return as Proctor's boys basketball coach next season. He won five state titles with the program. ... The Proctor bus arrived well after the scheduled 4:30 p.m. game time and the game started about a half-hour late. ... The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Horde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.