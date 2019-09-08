LUDLOW — Maddie McKearin scored twice to lead Proctor over Otter Valley 5-3 Saturday night in the finals of the Black River tournament.
The 4-0 Phantoms pulled away after a halftime tie at 1-1.
Maddie Flanders had a goal and two assists, one of them a corner-kick serve that Dez Traverse headed in. Allie Almond had an assist and the other goal was an own goal created by a Jenna Davine shot for Proctor.
Olivia White scored two goals and Mary Kingsley scored for OV.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 11, Fair Haven 0
WINDSOR — Angelina Bigwood scored four goals and Chloe Husset two for Windsor in an 11-0 win over Fair Haven in SVL field hockey Saturday.
Jordyn Howard had 30 saves in the Slaters nets.
MEN'S SOCCER
RPI 6, Castleton 1
TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's soccer team surrendered four first-half goals and went on to lose on the road to Rensselaer, 6-1, on Saturday.
Freshman Jacob Henderson scored his second goal of the season to account for the Spartan goal shortly before the expiration of the first half. He fired in a rebound after a shot from Jack Kingdon resulted in a diving save from the Engineer goalkeeper, Luke Brezek.
Six different goal-scorers highlighted the offensive outburst for Rensselaer.
