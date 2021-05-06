PROCTOR — Laci French used her new-found strength to pull a sizzling line drive to right field to drive in the game-ending run in the eighth inning in Proctor’s 12-11 victory over West Rutland on Thursday.
French’s power had been on display all day. The left-handed hitter cranked one over the fence foul, yanked another over the fence for a home run and her winning hit was a screaming line drive.
“I have been working at getting stronger since I had that injury to my arm,” French said after the game.
She suffered the injury a few years ago in a softball game in West Rutland.
Westside scored in the top of the eighth to go ahead 12-11, setting the stage for French and her teammates heroics in the bottom of the inning.
Back-to-back hard hit doubles by Angel Traverse and Cadence Goodwin ignited the uprising for the Phantoms. Maggie McKearin also had a base hit in the inning.
Janaya Richardson reached on an infield error, a run scoring on the play to knot the score at 11-11.
The bases were loaded for French after a walk and a fielder’s choice and she delivered.
“We were down and I just knew I had to get on base. I put everything I had into it,” Goodwin said of her clutch double.
The game was also the varsity debut in the circle for Proctor’s Jenna Davine. She went the distance.
Davine does not throw hard enough to break a window but she did exactly what coach Abby Bennett wanted her to do. She kept the walks to a minimum and gave her fielders a chances to make plays.
“We have a great defense and all we need is someone to throw strikes,” Bennett said.
Davine executed the plan.
She looked as though she might be in a peck of trouble when she walked three in a row to start the eighth inning but she was able to minimize the damage, holding the Golden Horde to two runs in the frame.
The big blow for the Horde was a two-run single by eighth grader Peyton Guay.
Guay had herself a day with with two doubles, a triple and the single for five RBIs.
“She is just a natural athlete,” Westside coach Laurie Serrani said.
But Davine regained her composure and shut the door.
“Coach Bennett came out and told me that I was doing great and after that I was OK again,” Davine said.
Each team scored three in the first. Guay had a an RBI double and Elizabeth Bailey rocked a two-run homer over the center field fence.
The Phantoms tied it in the home half of the inning with the key hit, a two-run single by Dez Traverse.
Westside grabbed two more runs in the second. Guay was the igniter, ripping an opposite-field triple. The Phantoms walked Bailey intentionally.
“It’s just respect,” Bennett told Bailey as she trotted to first base.
Samara Raiche’s hard single up the middle drove in two.
Bailey started the game in the circle but was hurt in a collision at the plate with catcher Sydney Wood. She remained in the game at first base and Kiana Grabowski took over the pitching.
Grabowski shut down the Phantoms in the second and then West Rutland scored twice in the third to extend its lead to 7-3.
Emily Trepanier’s bunt single got it going in the inning and Aubrey Beaulieu had an RBI triple.
Grabowski was throwing well and that 7-3 lead looked pretty healthy for a time.
But French homered in the third and the Phantoms plated two more in the fourth to slice the lead to 7-6. Westside committed two infield errors in the inning and McKearin made them hurt, driving in two runs with a single.
The Horde cushioned the lead to 9-6 on Guay’s two-run double in the fifth.
The Phantoms answered with one in the bottom of that inning. Goodwin’s ground out scored Dez Traverse.
Things were looking good for the Horde when Grabowski singled and came around to score on an error, hiking the lead to 10-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
But the Phantoms rallied for three runs to extend the game to extra innings. They pushed the three runs across with just two hits, a single by Goodwin and RBI double by McKearin. A couple of errors in the inning again hurt the Horde.
That provided French, Goodwin and company with their chance and they responded with late-game magic.
The victory gave the Phantoms a record of 2-1. The Horde fell to 4-3 with their third straight loss.
The defense Bennett loves so much played solidly and included a spectacular diving stop by Angel Traverse at third base that she turned into an inning-ending force out.
Bennett also liked the way her kids swung the bats against Bailey and Grabowski.
“They are both good pitchers. They throw the ball very well,” Bennett said.
They also throw hard in contrast to the slower serves the Horde hitters were seeing.
“We have had a lot of indoor practices (due to rain) and we have been doing a lot of hitting. I knew what we were up against and we did a lot of hitting with the pitching machine turned up and we moved it closer,” Bennett said.
Leading that hit parade was McKearin with four hits and French with her three-hit extravaganza that included the home run and game-winning hit. Goodwin had a single and double and Wood a double.
Guay led the Horde with her 4-for-6 performance and five RBIs. Bailey added two hits with the home run, Trepanier contributed two hits, Beaulieu a triple and Grabowski two hits.
